Industrial Logistics Properties Trust : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

07/16/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq:ILPT) today announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.33 per common share ($1.32 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to ILPT’s common shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 27, 2020 and distributed on or about August 20, 2020.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq:RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based on ILPT’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond ILPT’s control. For example, this press release states that ILPT’s dividend rate will be $0.33/share per quarter or $1.32/share per year. A possible implication of this statement is that ILPT will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.33/share per quarter or $1.32/share per year in the future. ILPT’s dividend rates are set and reset from time to time by ILPT’s Board of Trustees. The ILPT Board considers many factors when setting dividend rates including ILPT’s historical and projected income, normalized funds from operations, cash available for distribution, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay ILPT’s obligations and fund ILPT’s investments, ILPT’s distribution rate as a percentage of the trading price of its common shares, or divided yield, and the dividend yield of other industrial REITs, distributions which may be required to be paid by ILPT to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and other factors deemed relevant by ILPT’s Board of Trustees in its discretion. Accordingly, future dividend rates may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be paid. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements in this press release. Except as required by law, ILPT does not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 250 M - -
Net income 2020 51,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
Yield 2020 6,45%
Capitalization 1 334 M 1 334 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST
Duration : Period :
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,63 $
Last Close Price 20,47 $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Murray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam David Portnoy Chairman
Yael Duffy Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Richard W. Siedel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lisa Harris Jones Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST-8.70%1 334
PROLOGIS, INC.5.16%69 235
GOODMAN GROUP18.03%20 234
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION3.32%13 195
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.20.66%7 693
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST3.11%7 240
