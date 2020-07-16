Industrial Logistics Properties Trust : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq:ILPT) today announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.33 per common share ($1.32 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to ILPT’s common shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 27, 2020 and distributed on or about August 20, 2020.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq:RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based on ILPT’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond ILPT’s control. For example, this press release states that ILPT’s dividend rate will be $0.33/share per quarter or $1.32/share per year. A possible implication of this statement is that ILPT will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.33/share per quarter or $1.32/share per year in the future. ILPT’s dividend rates are set and reset from time to time by ILPT’s Board of Trustees. The ILPT Board considers many factors when setting dividend rates including ILPT’s historical and projected income, normalized funds from operations, cash available for distribution, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay ILPT’s obligations and fund ILPT’s investments, ILPT’s distribution rate as a percentage of the trading price of its common shares, or divided yield, and the dividend yield of other industrial REITs, distributions which may be required to be paid by ILPT to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and other factors deemed relevant by ILPT’s Board of Trustees in its discretion. Accordingly, future dividend rates may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be paid. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements in this press release. Except as required by law, ILPT does not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

