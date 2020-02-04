Log in
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust : Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, February 24th

02/04/2020 | 08:10am EST

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2019 financial results before the Nasdaq opens on Monday, February 24, 2020. At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning, President and Chief Executive Officer John Murray, Chief Financial Officer Richard Siedel and Vice President Yael Duffy will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 418-4826. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6758. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10137840.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.ilptreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2020
