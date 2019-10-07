Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Industrivärden    INDU A   SE0000190126

INDUSTRIVÄRDEN

(INDU A)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/07 04:34:12 am
203.9 SEK   -0.83%
04:00aNominating committee ahead of Industrivärden's 2020 AGM
GL
08/28Ericsson CEO Ekholm set to leave, Saab's Buskhe could replace him -paper
RE
06/30INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Half-year report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nominating committee ahead of Industrivärden's 2020 AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:00am EDT

In accordance with a resolution for the Nominating Committee made by the 2011 Annual General Meeting, and which applies until further notice, the Chairman of the Board is assigned the task of contacting four shareholders from among the largest registered shareholders in terms of votes in Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the shareholder register as per the last business day in August, who each appoints one representative who is not a director on the Company's board, to form together with the Chairman of the Board a Nominating Committee for the time until a new Nominating Committee has been appointed. The Nominating Committee appoints a committee chair from among its members. The composition of the Nominating Committee shall be made public not later than six months before the next Annual General Meeting. No fee is payable for work on the Nominating Committee.

Accordingly, the Nominating Committee has the following composition: Mats Guldbrand, L E Lundbergföretagen, Stefan Nilsson, Handelsbanken Pension Foundation and others, Mikael Schmidt, SCA and Essiy Pension Foundations and others, Bo Damberg, Jan Wallanders and Tom Hedelius Foundation and others, and Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board of Industrivärden.

If a member leaves the Nominating Committee before its work has been completed, and if the Nominating Committee is of the opinion that there is a need to replace the said member, the Nominating Committee shall appoint a new member. Any change in the Nominating Committee's composition shall be announced immediately.

Industrivärden’s Annual General Meeting will be held in the Vinterträdgården room at the Grand Hôtel, Stockholm, at 2 p.m. on April 24, 2020.        

Stockholm, October 7, 2019

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Lundberg, Convening member of Nominating Committee, tel. +48-8-463 06 00.

The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communications, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666 64 00), at 10:00 a.m. CET on October 7, 2019.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDUSTRIVÄRDEN
04:00aNominating committee ahead of Industrivärden's 2020 AGM
GL
08/28Ericsson CEO Ekholm set to leave, Saab's Buskhe could replace him -paper
RE
06/30INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Half-year report
CO
04/29INDUSTRIVARDEN : Ericsson's Nomination Committee appointed
AQ
04/18INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/17INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Proxy Statments
CO
04/04INDUSTRIVARDEN AB : quaterly earnings release
03/31INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : 1st quarter report
CO
03/11INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
02/08INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 88 694 M
Chart INDUSTRIVÄRDEN
Duration : Period :
Industrivärden Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIVÄRDEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 205,00  SEK
Last Close Price 205,60  SEK
Spread / Highest target -0,29%
Spread / Average Target -0,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helena Stjernholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Jan Öhman Chief Financial Officer
Gustav Christian Caspar Independent Director
Pär Boman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN12.23%9 705
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.10%34 033
HAL TRUST0.75%12 331
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 494
KINNEVIK16.19%7 304
LIFCO AB (PUBL)33.86%4 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group