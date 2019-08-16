Reporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2020
0
08/16/2019 | 04:00am EDT
Year-end report 2019: February 7 Annual Report 2019: February 20 Interim report, January–March: April 7 2020 Annual General Meeting: April 24 Interim report, January–June: July 7 Interim report, January–September: October 6
Stockholm, August 16, 2019
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact: Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency by the Head of Corporate Communications stated below, at 10:00 a.m. CET on August 16, 2019.