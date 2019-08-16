Log in
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN C

(INDU C)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/16 04:26:55 am
195.85 SEK   +0.38%
04:00aReporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2020
GL
08/01Net asset value as per July 31, 2019
GL
06/03Net asset value as per May 31, 2019
GL
Reporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2020

08/16/2019 | 04:00am EDT

Year-end report 2019: February 7 
Annual Report 2019: February 20 
Interim report, January–March: April 7 
2020 Annual General Meeting: April 24 
Interim report, January–June: July 7 
Interim report, January–September: October 6

Stockholm, August 16, 2019


AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency by the Head of Corporate Communications stated below, at 10:00 a.m. CET on August 16, 2019.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,27%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 86 331 M
Chart INDUSTRIVÄRDEN C
Duration : Period :
Industrivärden C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 240,00  SEK
Last Close Price 195,10  SEK
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
