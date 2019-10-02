INSO Announces Plans to File Form 10 With the Securities and Exchange Commission to Become Fully Reporting Company

Company’s Plans Include Meeting Requirements to Uplist



NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING, INC. (OTC Pink: INSO) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has voted to file Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to become a fully reporting company. This is the next step in the Company’s plans to meet the requirements to uplist to the OTCQB and is also fundamental to the Company’s efforts to provide additional transparency to its shareholders and bring additional focus on the Company from a larger group of qualified investors.

INSO is a legal cannabis and hemp industry consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience in the US and Canada cannabis and hemp industries. The Company helps cannabis and hemp companies reach success faster and more efficiently by providing expert consultants in every discipline.

For more information about the Company and its products and services, please visit our website at insoconsulting.com.

