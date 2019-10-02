Log in
INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING, INC.

02:57pINSO Announces Plans to File Form 10 With the Securities and Exchange Commission to Become Fully Reporting Company
GL
08/19INSO Introduces its Business and Corporate Identity in New Website
GL
INSO Announces Plans to File Form 10 With the Securities and Exchange Commission to Become Fully Reporting Company

10/02/2019

Company’s Plans Include Meeting Requirements to Uplist

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING, INC. (OTC Pink: INSO) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has voted to file Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to become a fully reporting company.  This is the next step in the Company’s plans to meet the requirements to uplist to the OTCQB and is also fundamental to the Company’s efforts to provide additional transparency to its shareholders and bring additional focus on the Company from a larger group of qualified investors.

INSO is a legal cannabis and hemp industry consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience in the US and Canada cannabis and hemp industries.  The Company helps cannabis and hemp companies reach success faster and more efficiently by providing expert consultants in every discipline.  

For more information about the Company and its products and services, please visit our website at insoconsulting.com.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect" "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (finance or operating) or achievements to differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

DATASOURCE: Industry Source Consulting, Inc.

CONTACT:    Industry Source Consulting, Inc.
                      info@insoconsulting.com
                      insoconsulting.com

                      PH:  833-INSONOW

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
