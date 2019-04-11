Indutrade : Invitation to webcast in conjunction with Indutrade's Interim Report January–March 2019

Indutrade will publish the Interim Report January-March 2019 on Thursday 25 April at 12.00 a.m. CEST. A webcast will be held on the same day at 15.00 p.m. CEST, CEO Bo Annvik and CFO Patrik Johnson will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be in English and webcasted live through www.indutrade.com or:
http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1980980-1/03B5F5697E1B5200F1B20B5C76A614A3
For phone access and to ask questions, please call:
UK: +44 333 300 9273
SE: +46 8 566 426 92
US: +1 646 722 4903
The presentation material will be published on our website after the meeting, where you can also view and listen to the presentation afterwards on-demand.
Welcome!
Stockholm, 11 April 2019
INDUTRADE AB (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Frida Adrian, Vice President Communications, Sustainability and IR
Phone +46 8 703 03 00, +46 70 930 93 24
