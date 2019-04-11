Log in
Indutrade : Invitation to webcast in conjunction with Indutrade's Interim Report January–March 2019

04/11/2019 | 07:23am EDT

Indutrade will publish the Interim Report January-March 2019 on Thursday 25 April at 12.00 a.m. CEST. A webcast will be held on the same day at 15.00 p.m. CEST, CEO Bo Annvik and CFO Patrik Johnson will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be in English and webcasted live through www.indutrade.com or:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1980980-1/03B5F5697E1B5200F1B20B5C76A614A3

For phone access and to ask questions, please call:

UK: +44 333 300 9273

SE: +46 8 566 426 92

US: +1 646 722 4903

The presentation material will be published on our website after the meeting, where you can also view and listen to the presentation afterwards on-demand.

Welcome!

Stockholm, 11 April 2019

INDUTRADE AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Frida Adrian, Vice President Communications, Sustainability and IR
Phone +46 8 703 03 00, +46 70 930 93 24

Disclaimer

Indutrade AB published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 11:22:02 UTC
