Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Indutrade AB    INDT   SE0001515552

INDUTRADE AB

(INDT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Indutrade : Publication of Indutrade's 2018 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT

Indutrade's annual report and sustainability report for the fiscal year 2018 is available as from today on the company's website, www.indutrade.com.

Indutrade no longer prints and distributes its Annual Report, but if you wish to receive a printed copy, please send an e-mail with your name and address to info@indutrade.se.

Stockholm, 28 March 2019

INDUTRADE AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Frida Adrian, Vice President Communications, Sustainability and IR
Phone +46 8 703 03 00

This information is information that Indutrade AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted, by the above contact person, for publication on 28 March 2019 at 13.00 pm CET.

Disclaimer

Indutrade AB published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDUTRADE AB
11:16aINDUTRADE : Publication of Indutrade's 2018 Annual Report and Sustainability Rep..
PU
08:01aINDUTRADE : Publication of Indutrade's 2018 Annual Report and Sustainability Rep..
AQ
04:01aINDUTRADE : signs UN Global Compact (UNGC)
AQ
03/05INDUTRADE : acquires Swedish lighting company STRIHL
AQ
03/04INDUTRADE : acquires welding product supplier
AQ
02/13INDUTRADE : Interim report and Year-End report
AQ
02/08INDUTRADE AB : annual earnings release
02/06INDUTRADE : The Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors of Indutr..
AQ
01/30INDUTRADE : Invitation to webcast in conjunction with Indutrade's Year-End Repor..
AQ
2018INDUTRADE : Capital Markets Day 2018
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 17 690 M
EBIT 2019 2 025 M
Net income 2019 1 522 M
Debt 2019 2 558 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 21,16
P/E ratio 2020 19,79
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 31 761 M
Chart INDUTRADE AB
Duration : Period :
Indutrade AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUTRADE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 262  SEK
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Gerhard Annvik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katarina Martinson Chairman
Patrik Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Bengt David Harry Kjell Vice Chairman
Ulf Lundahl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUTRADE AB27.82%3 426
FANUC CORP17.98%35 140
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES25.91%34 768
ATLAS COPCO16.70%31 852
INGERSOLL-RAND16.04%25 636
PARKER HANNIFIN11.71%21 552
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.