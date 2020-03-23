INFICON - no personal participation at AGM / Keine persönliche Teilnahme an GV

INFICON setzt die bundesrätliche Verordnung 2 über Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung des Coronavirus (COVID-19-Verordnung 2) vom 16. März 2020 um und fordert alle Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre auf, für die Generalversammlung vom Freitag 3. April 2020 der unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertreterin Stimminstruktion zu erteilen. Die persönliche Teilnahme an der Generalversammlung ist nicht möglich. Die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre werden mit Brief entsprechend informiert.

INFICON follows the Federal Council's Ordinance 2 on Measures to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19-Ordonnance 2) of March 16, 2020 and requests all shareholders to give voting instructions to the independent proxy holder for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Friday April 3, 2020. It is not possible to participate at the Annual General Meeting in person. Shareholders informed of this measure with personal letters.