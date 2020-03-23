Log in
INFICON Holding AG

INFICON HOLDING AG

(IFCN)
INFICON - no personal participation at AGM / Keine persönliche Teilnahme an GV

03/23/2020 | 02:05am EDT

INFICON verlangt für die Generalversammlung 2020 Stimmabgabe via unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin

INFICON requests shareholders to vote via independent proxy holder at the Annual General Meeting 2020

INFICON setzt die bundesrätliche Verordnung 2 über Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung des Coronavirus (COVID-19-Verordnung 2) vom 16. März 2020 um und fordert alle Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre auf, für die Generalversammlung vom Freitag 3. April 2020 der unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertreterin Stimminstruktion zu erteilen. Die persönliche Teilnahme an der Generalversammlung ist nicht möglich. Die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre werden mit Brief entsprechend informiert.

INFICON follows the Federal Council's Ordinance 2 on Measures to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19-Ordonnance 2) of March 16, 2020 and requests all shareholders to give voting instructions to the independent proxy holder for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Friday April 3, 2020. It is not possible to participate at the Annual General Meeting in person. Shareholders informed of this measure with personal letters.

Bad Ragaz/Schweiz/Switzerland, 23.3.2020

Ansprechpartner/Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com

This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
