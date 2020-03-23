Ansprechpartner/Corporate Contact

Bad Ragaz/Schweiz/Switzerland, 23.3.2020

INFICON verlangt für die Generalversammlung 2020 Stimmabgabe via unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin

INFICON setzt die bundesrätliche Verordnung 2 über Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung des Coronavirus (COVID-19-Verordnung 2) vom 16. März 2020 um und fordert alle Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre auf, für die Generalversammlung vom Freitag 3. April 2020 der unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertreterin Stimminstruktion zu erteilen. Die persönliche Teilnahme an der General- versammlung ist nicht möglich. Die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre werden mit Brief entsprechend informiert.

INFICON requests shareholders to vote via independent proxy holder at the Annual General Meeting 2020

INFICON follows the Federal Council's Ordinance 2 on Measures to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19-Ordonnance 2) of March 16, 2020 and requests all shareholders to give voting instructions to the independent proxy holder for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Friday April 3, 2020. It is not possible to participate at the Annual General Meeting in person. Shareholders informed of this measure with personal letters.

