INFICON Holding AG

INFICON HOLDING AG

(IFCN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/14 11:31:59 am
737 CHF   -0.94%
01:05aINFICON to publish Second Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020
04/22INFICON : First Quarter Results 2020
04/22INFICON : Challenging First Quarter 2020
INFICON to publish Second Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

07/15/2020

INFICON to publish Second Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

  • Publication of media release, half-year report 2020 and presentation at 07:00 a.m.
  • Conference Call at 09:30 a.m.

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, July 15, 2020. INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), a worldwide leading provider of instrumentation and process control software for advanced industrial vacuum processes, will issue a press release announcing its second quarter and first half-year 2020 results at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. At the same time, the presentation discussing the Q2 results in more detail and the half-year report 2020 will also be available for download in the Investors section of the INFICON website www.inficon.com. A conference call has been scheduled for 09:30 a.m. CEST that same day. The local dial-in
numbers are as follows:

Europe: +41 (0)58 310 5000

UK: +44 (0)207 107 0613

USA (Toll free): +1 (1)866 291 4166

USA (local): +1 (1)631 570 5613

All participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. There is no PIN required to access the call. A live webcast of the conference call, including a visual presentation in addition to the audio, will also be available in the Investors section of the INFICON website www.inficon.com. You can access the webcast directly at http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home.

To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign up for e-mail Alert in the Investors section of the INFICON website at http://bit.ly/IFCN_alerts.

Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and advanced process control software that enhance productivity and quality in sophisticated industrial vacuum processes. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.


This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




EPS Revisions
