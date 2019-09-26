INFICON to publish Third Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, September 26, 2019. INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), a worldwide leading provider of instrumentation and process control software for advanced industrial vacuum processes, will issue a press release announcing its third quarter 2019 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019. At the same time, the presentation discussing the third quarter results in more detail will also be available for download in the Investors section of the INFICON website www.inficon.com.

A conference call has been scheduled for 09:30 a.m. CEST. that same day. The local dial-in

numbers are as follows:

Europe: +41 (0)58 310 5000

UK: +44 (0)207 107 0613

USA (Toll free): +1 (1)866 291 4166

USA (local): +1 (1)631 570 5613

All participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. There is no PIN required to access the call. A live webcast of the conference call, including a visual presentation in addition to the audio, will also be available in the Investors section of the INFICON website www.inficon.com. You can access the webcast directly at http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home.

Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com

