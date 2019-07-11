Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  INFICON Holding AG    IFCN   CH0011029946

INFICON HOLDING AG

(IFCN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TitelINFICON to publish Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 11:35am EDT

INFICON to publish Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019

  • Publication of media release, half-year report 2019 and presentation at 07:00 a.m.
  • Conference Call at 09:30 a.m.

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, July 11, 2019.

INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), a worldwide leading provider of instrumentation and process control software for advanced industrial vacuum processes, will issue a press release announcing its second quarter and first half-year 2019 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. At the same time, the presentation discussing the Q2 results in more detail and the half-year Report 2019 will also be available for download in the Investors section of the INFICON website www.inficon.com.

A conference call has been scheduled for 09:30 a.m. CEST. that same day. The local dial-in numbers are as follows:

Europa: +41 (0)58 310 5000

UK: +44 (0)207 107 0613

USA (Toll free): +1 (1)866 291 4166

USA (local): +1 (1)631 570 5613

All participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. There is no PIN required to access the call. A live webcast of the conference call, including a visual presentation in addition to the audio, will also be available in the Investors section of the INFICON website www.inficon.com. You can access the webcast directly at http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home.

Webcast access for mobile devices - QR code

Access the live and on-demand versions of the webcast from mobile devices running iOS and Android using the QR code shown here:

E-mail Alerts

To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign up for e-mail Alert in the Investors section of the INFICON website at http://bit.ly/IFCN_alerts.

Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and advanced process control software that enhance productivity and quality in sophisticated industrial vacuum processes. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.


This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFICON HOLDING AG
11:35aTitelINFICON to publish Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 201..
TE
06/19INFICON : Automotive Robotic Leak Testing is Growing Globally
BU
05/09INFICON : Recognized with Supplier Excellence Award from ON Semiconductor
BU
04/17INFICON : First Quarter Results 2019
PU
04/17INFICON First Quarter 2019 results
TE
04/12INFICON HOLDING AG : quaterly earnings release
04/08INFICON to Publish First Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, April 17, 2019
TE
04/02INFICON HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/02INFICON HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28INFICON : AGM approves all motions as proposed by the Board of Directors
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 402 M
EBIT 2019 76,2 M
Net income 2019 67,0 M
Finance 2019 89,8 M
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 1 524 M
Chart INFICON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
INFICON Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFICON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 580  $
Last Close Price 630  $
Spread / Highest target 3,32%
Spread / Average Target -7,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lukas Winkler President & Chief Executive Officer
Beat E. Lüthi Chairman
Matthias Tröndle Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Fischer Vice Chairman
Thomas Stähelin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFICON HOLDING AG25.10%1 522
SMC CORP22.85%24 468
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL52.33%21 293
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC43.28%16 738
SHIMADZU CORPORATION31.63%7 483
COGNEX CORPORATION9.75%7 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About