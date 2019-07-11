TitelINFICON to publish Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019

INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), a worldwide leading provider of instrumentation and process control software for advanced industrial vacuum processes, will issue a press release announcing its second quarter and first half-year 2019 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. At the same time, the presentation discussing the Q2 results in more detail and the half-year Report 2019 will also be available for download in the Investors section of the INFICON website www.inficon.com.

A conference call has been scheduled for 09:30 a.m. CEST. that same day. The local dial-in numbers are as follows:

Europa: +41 (0)58 310 5000

UK: +44 (0)207 107 0613

USA (Toll free): +1 (1)866 291 4166

USA (local): +1 (1)631 570 5613

All participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. There is no PIN required to access the call. A live webcast of the conference call, including a visual presentation in addition to the audio, will also be available in the Investors section of the INFICON website www.inficon.com. You can access the webcast directly at http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home.

Webcast access for mobile devices - QR code

Access the live and on-demand versions of the webcast from mobile devices running iOS and Android using the QR code shown here:

