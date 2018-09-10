Infigen Energy : Monthly Production - August 2018

10 September 2018
INFIGEN ANNOUNCES AUGUST 2018 MONTHLY PRODUCTION
Infigen Energy (ASX: IFN) today reported unaudited production generated for August 2018 as follows:
|
Wind Farm
|
State
|
August
|
YTD
|
FY19
(GWh)
|
FY18
(GWh)
|
Variance
(%)
|
FY19
(GWh)
|
FY18
(GWh)
|
Variance
(%)
|
Alinta
|
WA
|
25
|
19
|
32
|
44
|
35
|
26
|
Bodangora1
|
NSW
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Capital
|
NSW
|
47
|
44
|
7
|
93
|
87
|
7
|
Lake Bonney 1
|
SA
|
27
|
21
|
29
|
55
|
43
|
28
|
Lake Bonney 2
|
SA
|
50
|
40
|
25
|
97
|
86
|
13
|
Lake Bonney 3
|
SA
|
13
|
10
|
30
|
24
|
22
|
9
|
Woodlawn
|
NSW
|
19
|
18
|
6
|
38
|
37
|
3
|
Total production generated2
|
182
|
153
|
19
|
352
|
310
|
14
As electricity flows through the transmission and distribution networks, energy is lost due to electrical resistance and the heating of conductors. Revenue is subject to marginal loss factors that are fixed annually by the Australian Energy Market Operator to account for network losses.
Monthly production generated in prior financial years for Infigen's Australian portfolio
ENDS
For further information please contact:
Sarah McNally
General Manager, Investor Relations Tel +61 2 8031 9901
-
1 Bodangora Wind Farm is under construction and delivered first generation to the National Electricity Market on 6 August 2018.
-
2 Some totals may not add down the column due to rounding of individual components.
About Infigen Energy
Infigen (ASX: IFN) is a leading Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed energy market participant delivering energy solutions to Australian businesses and large retailers.
Infigen supplies clean energy from a combination of renewable energy generation and firming solutions available from the broader energy market to Australian business customers.
Infigen is a licensed energy retailer in the National Electricity Market (NEM) regions of Queensland, New South Wales (including the Australian Capital Territory), Victoria and South Australia.
The company has wind generation assets in New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia.
Infigen is also developing options for firming in the NEM to support its business strategy.
Infigen is proudly Australia's largest listed owner of wind power generators by installed capacity of 557 MW, with a further 113 MW under construction in New South Wales and actively supports the communities in which it operates. For further information, please visit: www.infigenenergy.com
Appendix 1
Monthly production (GWh) generated year to date and in the prior year
|
Wind Farm
|
Alinta
|
Bodangora
|
Capital
|
Lake Bonney 1
|
Lake Bonney 2
|
Lake Bonney 3
|
Woodlawn
|
Total
|
FY192
|
July
|
19
|
-
|
46
|
28
|
46
|
12
|
19
|
170
|
August
|
25
|
1
|
47
|
27
|
50
|
13
|
19
|
182
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
Total
|
44
|
1
|
93
|
55
|
97
|
24
|
38
|
352
|
|
FY183
|
July
|
15
|
-
|
43
|
23
|
46
|
12
|
19
|
157
|
August
|
19
|
-
|
44
|
21
|
40
|
10
|
18
|
153
|
September
|
22
|
-
|
54
|
28
|
52
|
13
|
22
|
190
|
October
|
27
|
-
|
23
|
17
|
35
|
9
|
10
|
121
|
November
|
31
|
-
|
19
|
12
|
27
|
7
|
8
|
103
|
December
|
38
|
-
|
31
|
13
|
28
|
7
|
12
|
130
|
January
|
38
|
-
|
20
|
13
|
27
|
7
|
8
|
113
|
February
|
29
|
-
|
27
|
13
|
30
|
7
|
10
|
117
|
March
|
31
|
-
|
31
|
13
|
27
|
7
|
12
|
120
|
April
|
20
|
-
|
23
|
10
|
21
|
6
|
9
|
89
|
May
|
29
|
-
|
27
|
21
|
42
|
11
|
12
|
142
|
June
|
16
|
-
|
32
|
16
|
30
|
7
|
13
|
114
|
Total
|
316
|
-
|
374
|
199
|
405
|
103
|
152
|
1,549
3 Some totals may not add down the column or across the row due to rounding of individual components.