Infigen Energy : Monthly Production - August 2018

10 September 2018

INFIGEN ANNOUNCES AUGUST 2018 MONTHLY PRODUCTION

Infigen Energy (ASX: IFN) today reported unaudited production generated for August 2018 as follows:

Wind Farm State August YTD FY19 (GWh) FY18 (GWh) Variance (%) FY19 (GWh) FY18 (GWh) Variance (%) Alinta WA 25 19 32 44 35 26 Bodangora1 NSW 1 - - 1 - - Capital NSW 47 44 7 93 87 7 Lake Bonney 1 SA 27 21 29 55 43 28 Lake Bonney 2 SA 50 40 25 97 86 13 Lake Bonney 3 SA 13 10 30 24 22 9 Woodlawn NSW 19 18 6 38 37 3 Total production generated2 182 153 19 352 310 14

As electricity flows through the transmission and distribution networks, energy is lost due to electrical resistance and the heating of conductors. Revenue is subject to marginal loss factors that are fixed annually by the Australian Energy Market Operator to account for network losses.

Monthly production generated in prior financial years for Infigen's Australian portfolio

1 Bodangora Wind Farm is under construction and delivered first generation to the National Electricity Market on 6 August 2018.

2 Some totals may not add down the column due to rounding of individual components.

About Infigen Energy

Infigen (ASX: IFN) is a leading Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed energy market participant delivering energy solutions to Australian businesses and large retailers.

Infigen supplies clean energy from a combination of renewable energy generation and firming solutions available from the broader energy market to Australian business customers.

Infigen is a licensed energy retailer in the National Electricity Market (NEM) regions of Queensland, New South Wales (including the Australian Capital Territory), Victoria and South Australia.

The company has wind generation assets in New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia.

Infigen is also developing options for firming in the NEM to support its business strategy.

Infigen is proudly Australia's largest listed owner of wind power generators by installed capacity of 557 MW, with a further 113 MW under construction in New South Wales and actively supports the communities in which it operates. For further information, please visit: www.infigenenergy.com

Appendix 1

Monthly production (GWh) generated year to date and in the prior year

Wind Farm Alinta Bodangora Capital Lake Bonney 1 Lake Bonney 2 Lake Bonney 3 Woodlawn Total FY192 July 19 - 46 28 46 12 19 170 August 25 1 47 27 50 13 19 182 September October November December January February March April May June Total 44 1 93 55 97 24 38 352 FY183 July 15 - 43 23 46 12 19 157 August 19 - 44 21 40 10 18 153 September 22 - 54 28 52 13 22 190 October 27 - 23 17 35 9 10 121 November 31 - 19 12 27 7 8 103 December 38 - 31 13 28 7 12 130 January 38 - 20 13 27 7 8 113 February 29 - 27 13 30 7 10 117 March 31 - 31 13 27 7 12 120 April 20 - 23 10 21 6 9 89 May 29 - 27 21 42 11 12 142 June 16 - 32 16 30 7 13 114 Total 316 - 374 199 405 103 152 1,549

3 Some totals may not add down the column or across the row due to rounding of individual components.