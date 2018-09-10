Log in
INFIGEN ENERGY LTD (IFN)
Infigen Energy : Monthly Production - August 2018

09/10/2018 | 02:57am CEST

10 September 2018

INFIGEN ANNOUNCES AUGUST 2018 MONTHLY PRODUCTION

Infigen Energy (ASX: IFN) today reported unaudited production generated for August 2018 as follows:

Wind Farm

State

August

YTD

FY19

(GWh)

FY18

(GWh)

Variance

(%)

FY19

(GWh)

FY18

(GWh)

Variance

(%)

Alinta

WA

25

19

32

44

35

26

Bodangora1

NSW

1

-

-

1

-

-

Capital

NSW

47

44

7

93

87

7

Lake Bonney 1

SA

27

21

29

55

43

28

Lake Bonney 2

SA

50

40

25

97

86

13

Lake Bonney 3

SA

13

10

30

24

22

9

Woodlawn

NSW

19

18

6

38

37

3

Total production generated2

182

153

19

352

310

14

As electricity flows through the transmission and distribution networks, energy is lost due to electrical resistance and the heating of conductors. Revenue is subject to marginal loss factors that are fixed annually by the Australian Energy Market Operator to account for network losses.

Monthly production generated in prior financial years for Infigen's Australian portfolio

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Sarah McNally

General Manager, Investor Relations Tel +61 2 8031 9901

  • 1 Bodangora Wind Farm is under construction and delivered first generation to the National Electricity Market on 6 August 2018.

  • 2 Some totals may not add down the column due to rounding of individual components.

About Infigen Energy

Infigen (ASX: IFN) is a leading Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed energy market participant delivering energy solutions to Australian businesses and large retailers.

Infigen supplies clean energy from a combination of renewable energy generation and firming solutions available from the broader energy market to Australian business customers.

Infigen is a licensed energy retailer in the National Electricity Market (NEM) regions of Queensland, New South Wales (including the Australian Capital Territory), Victoria and South Australia.

The company has wind generation assets in New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia.

Infigen is also developing options for firming in the NEM to support its business strategy.

Infigen is proudly Australia's largest listed owner of wind power generators by installed capacity of 557 MW, with a further 113 MW under construction in New South Wales and actively supports the communities in which it operates. For further information, please visit: www.infigenenergy.com

Appendix 1

Monthly production (GWh) generated year to date and in the prior year

Wind Farm

Alinta

Bodangora

Capital

Lake Bonney 1

Lake Bonney 2

Lake Bonney 3

Woodlawn

Total

FY192

July

19

-

46

28

46

12

19

170

August

25

1

47

27

50

13

19

182

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

April

May

June

Total

44

1

93

55

97

24

38

352

FY183

July

15

-

43

23

46

12

19

157

August

19

-

44

21

40

10

18

153

September

22

-

54

28

52

13

22

190

October

27

-

23

17

35

9

10

121

November

31

-

19

12

27

7

8

103

December

38

-

31

13

28

7

12

130

January

38

-

20

13

27

7

8

113

February

29

-

27

13

30

7

10

117

March

31

-

31

13

27

7

12

120

April

20

-

23

10

21

6

9

89

May

29

-

27

21

42

11

12

142

June

16

-

32

16

30

7

13

114

Total

316

-

374

199

405

103

152

1,549

3 Some totals may not add down the column or across the row due to rounding of individual components.

Disclaimer

Infigen Energy Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 00:56:09 UTC
