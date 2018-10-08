Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES (IFX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Half the size, twice the current: new Infineon SPOC™+2 configurable SPI Power Controllers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 10:33am CEST

Munich, Germany - 8 October 2018 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is launching a new generation of its multichannel SPI high-side power controllers SPOC™. Today, this product family is leading the market for multichannel high-side smart switches in automotive exterior lighting applications. The new SPOC™ series is designed to address interior and exterior lighting applications but also power distribution applications such as door lock and seat heating, as well as lighting and power distribution loads for e-bikes.

Similar to the body control module (BCM) of 15 years ago, other in-car ECUs such as junction, fuse and relay boxes now start to become increasingly complex, supporting more features. 'With our new flexible configurable, highly integrated multi-channel SPOC products we will help our customers reduce hardware variants and module size, thus lowering costs and allowing for smaller vehicle packaging locations,' says Andreas Doll, Vice President and General Manager of Infineon's Body Power Business Unit. 'In 2019, we plan to ship roughly 100 million SPOC products. Statistically, every new car in the world will be equipped with our solution'.

A number of new features make the SPOC+2 family more flexible for implementation within the application. For example, previous generations were equipped with two pre-defined modes for either bulb or LED loads. Now, important device parameters including slew rate, load current sense ratio (K ILIS) and overload detection current can be configured individually for each of the up to six channels. Moreover, this comes without negative effects on the on-state resistance R DS(ON). Furthermore, the new concept allows two channels to drive one load in parallel. Consequently, the range of supported currents is now twice as wide: 1.5A to 14A (previously 1.5A to 7A).

With the new generation, customers can easily switch between all products of the SPOC+2 family, for example in case of late requirement changes from an OEM. All products use a common pin out, a common software concept and now also the same package. Compared to the previous generation, Infineon reduced the package size for the high-end product BTS72220-4ESA/E by more than 50 percent. Therefore, with a body size of 52mm 2 all products of the SPOC+2 family need half the footprint area compared to alternative devices on the market with the ability to switch up to 241W.

SPOC+2 products come with an integrated ground diode, which allows an easier and cheaper solution on system level. No additional external ground diode is required, thus the ground circuit only requires a small low power resistor (47Ω instead of 100Ω).

The new product family offers additional configurable protection features, which can be applied individually for each channel. Besides state-of-the-art functions such as short circuit and overload protection, SPOC+2 includes a configurable over-load-detection current. The protection can either be configured with limited restart or immediate latch off.

For all SPOC+2 products Infineon provides a common diagnosis concept via SPI. The products include enhanced diagnosis functions such as open load in the off-state and short circuit to battery.

Availability

SPOC+2 products will be available from October 2018 onwards. Further information is available at www.infineon.com/spoc.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
10:33aHALF THE SIZE, TWICE THE CURRENT : new Infineon SPOC™+2 configurable SPI P..
PU
10/05INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
10/05INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
10/04REDUCING CO2 EMISSIONS : New Infineon smart switch supports fuel saving technolo..
PU
09/28INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
09/27INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Mems Sound Trans..
AQ
09/27INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Control Circuitr..
AQ
09/27INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Angle Sensors, S..
AQ
09/27INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Controlling At Least Two Transistors (..
AQ
09/27INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Through Vias And..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07Semi stocks limp towards the weekend 
08/31Infineon Facing Near-Term Ordering Risks, But Attractive Long-Term Growth Opp.. 
08/06ams AG Suffering Through Growing Pains 
08/06Volatility And A Murky Near-Term Outlook Hammer Renesas Electronics 
08/06Lead Times Are A Risk, But ON Semiconductor Seems Undervalued 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 569 M
EBIT 2018 1 349 M
Net income 2018 1 171 M
Finance 2018 930 M
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 19,58
P/E ratio 2019 19,74
EV / Sales 2018 2,84x
EV / Sales 2019 2,54x
Capitalization 22 444 M
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 26,5 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Eckart Sünner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES-13.55%25 862
INTEL CORPORATION1.88%216 855
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%209 809
NVIDIA CORPORATION39.46%164 075
BROADCOM INC-4.93%102 605
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.11%100 408
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.