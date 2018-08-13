Infineon Technologies : 650 V TRENCHSTOP™ IGBT6 for small motor drives up top 1 kW

Munich, Germany - 13 August 2018 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) introduces the next generation TRENCHSTOP™ IGBT6 technology. With a 650 V blocking voltage the discrete device is optimized for specific applications demanding long lifetime, high reliability and efficiency. These are especially major home appliances and small home appliances, industrial sewing machines and general purpose drives which can be found in e.g. fans, pumps and other BLDC motors.

The trench and field-stop technology co-packed with a soft, fast recovery anti-parallel Rapid 1 diode translates into reduced losses. The building block for motor drives up to 1 kW is marked by a good thermal performance, especially at higher switching frequencies improving reliability and design margin. Key features of the 650 V TRENCHSTOP IGBT6 are very low V CE(sat) and V f as well as a short-circuit protection capability of 3 μsec. It is optimized for switching frequencies ranging between 5 kHz and 30 kHz and suitable for applications that need to control the EMI noise efficiently.

Availability

The release covers the current classes from 8 to 15 A in a TO-220FP package. These are the first devices in the new 650 V technology family. Other package types will be introduced 2019. Commercial samples of the 650 V TRENCHSTOP IGBT6 can be ordered now. More information is available at www.infineon.com/igbt6.