DGAP-Ad-hoc: Infineon Technologies AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

Infineon Technologies AG: Infineon Technologies AG to acquire Cypress Semiconductor Corporation



03-Jun-2019 / 07:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Infineon to acquire Cypress, strengthening and accelerating its path of profitable growth



Munich, 3 June 2019 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and Cypress Semiconductors Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) today announced that the companies have signed a definitive agreement under which Infineon will acquire Cypress for US$23.85 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR9.0 billion. The offer price represents a 46 percent premium to Cypress' unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price during the period from 15 April to 28 May 2019, the last trading day prior to media reports regarding a potential sale of Cypress.

With the addition of Cypress, Infineon will consequently strengthen its focus on structural growth drivers and serve a broader range of applications. This will accelerate the company's path of profitable growth of recent years.

The acquisition will also improve Infineon's financial strength and Infineon shareholders are expected to benefit from earnings accretion beginning in the first full fiscal year after closing. The capital intensity will decrease, resulting in an increasing free cash flow margin. Infineon has validated sales and cost synergies assumptions as part of due diligence. Expected economies of scale will create cost synergies of EUR180 million per annum by 2022. The complementary portfolios will enable the offering of further chip solutions with a revenue synergies potential of more than EUR1.5 billion per annum in the long term.



Upon successful integration, Infineon will adapt its target operating model accordingly. Then, the company targets through-cycle revenue growth of 9+ percent and a segment result margin of 19 percent. The investment-to-sales ratio is targeted to decrease to 13 percent.



The funding of the acquisition is fully underwritten by a consortium of banks. Infineon is committed to retaining a solid investment grade rating and, consequently, Infineon intends to ultimately finance approximately 30 percent of the total transaction value with equity and the remainder with debt as well as cash on hand. The financial policy to preserve a strategic cash reserve remains in place.

The Board of Directors of Cypress and the Infineon Supervisory Board have already consented to the acquisition. The acquisition is subject to approval by the relevant regulatory bodies and Cypress' shareholders as well as other customary conditions. The closing is expected by the end of calendar year 2019 or early 2020.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2018 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of EUR7.6 billion with about 40,100 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

Contact:Alexander Foltin, Investor Relations, phone: +49 89 234-23766, fax: +49 89 234-9559847