INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

(IFX)
Infineon Technologies AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/19/2019 | 11:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2019 / 17:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Eckart
Last name(s): Sünner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI
TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.76 EUR 137600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.76 EUR 137600.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51953  19.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 009 M
EBIT 2019 1 264 M
Net income 2019 980 M
Finance 2019 821 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 17,17
P/E ratio 2020 15,51
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 16 977 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 20,6 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Eckart Sünner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES-18.97%18 929
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION-1.70%194 570
BROADCOM INC4.60%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.93%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.64%81 472
