Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

(IFX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.06.2019 / 09:56
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Infineon Technologies AG
Street: Am Campeon 1-15
Postal code: 85579
City: Neubiberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Capital measure pursuant to sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz Global Investors GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Jun 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.82 % 0.00008 % 4.82 % 1250188637
Previous notification 5.74 % 0.01 % 5.75 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006231004 60263835 % 4.82 %
US45662N1037 175 % 0.00001 %
Total 60264010 4.82 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put option 21.06.2019 n/a Physical 10000 0.0008 %
      Total 10000 0.0008 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH 4.82 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 Jun 2019


21.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

828535  21.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=828535&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
04:00aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
06/20NEXT-GEN POWER SEMICONDUCTORS : AIXTRON is a Partner in the EU Research Project ..
AQ
06/19INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
EQ
06/19NEW AMR-BASED ANGLE SENSORS FROM INF : best-in class angle accuracy at low magne..
PU
06/18CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 18/06/2 : 47 CET/CEST - Infineon Technologies AG: R..
EQ
06/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Google, Sotheby’s, Naspers
06/18INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
06/18NEW ENVIRONMENTAL SENSOR TECHNOLOGY : photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS) miniaturi..
PU
06/18STRENGTHENING THE POWER OF COLLABORA : Zwipe and Infineon extend their partnersh..
PU
06/18INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : is launching highly accurate digital Turbo MAP sensor
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 009 M
EBIT 2019 1 264 M
Net income 2019 980 M
Finance 2019 821 M
Yield 2019 1,98%
P/E ratio 2019 16,56
P/E ratio 2020 14,95
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
Capitalization 17 990 M
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 20,6 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Eckart Sünner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES-14.11%18 929
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION0.30%194 570
BROADCOM INC9.13%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.27%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION15.43%81 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About