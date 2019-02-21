Infineon Technologies : Annual General Meeting increases dividend to 0.27 per share – the dividend payment has risen for the fifth time in succession

Munich, 21 February 2019 - At the 19th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) accepted the proposal for the appropriation of net profit made by the Management Board and Supervisory Board: They approved a dividend payment of €0.27 per share. Compared with the last fiscal year, this is an increase of eight percent, raising the dividend for the fifth time in succession. As a result, around €305 million will be paid out this time to the shareholders, who thus participate in the company's success.

All the other proposals put forward by the boards were approved by the shareholders with a large majority.

Around 2,400 participants attended the shareholders' meeting today at the International Congress Center Munich. In total, the capital presence was 67,92 percent of Infineon's share capital.

Detailed information on the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG, including the voting results of the individual items on the agenda, can be found at www.infineon.com/hv.