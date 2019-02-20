Infineon Technologies : Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG

Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG
Thursday, February 21, 2019, 10.00 a.m. CET
ICM (Internationales Congress Center München), Munich/Germany
You can follow the speeches of CEO Dr. Reinhard Ploss and CFO Dominik Asam via live Webcast. A recording will be available after the event.
Both speeches and a selection of pictures, that will be updated during the day, are available for download (please see end of this page).
The Annual Report 2018 is available here.
For further information please go to http://www.infineon.com/agm
