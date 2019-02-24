Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

(IFX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Infineon Technologies : Featuring Infineon's Time-of-Flight technology, LG's smartphone G8ThinQ securely recognizes your face

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 12:32pm EST

Munich, Germany - 24 February 2019 - In a market where it is difficult for manufacturers to differentiate their products, the new 2019 LG G8 ThinQ is about to turn the tide. For the first time, a smartphone with a dedicated user-facing time-of-flight (ToF) camera is entering the mass market. Highly secure authentication for both unlocking the phone and for confirming payments is enabled by the REAL3™ image sensor chip from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY). The front camera builds on the leading expertise of Infineon and pmdtechnologies in algorithms for processed 3D point clouds, a set of data points in space produced by 3D scanning.

While other 3D technologies utilize complex algorithms to calculate an object's distance from the camera lens, the REAL3 image sensor chip delivers more accurate measurements by capturing infrared light as it is reflected off the user or scanned object. As a result, ToF is faster and more effective in ambient light, reducing the workload on the application processor. This, in turn, lowers power consumption. 'Together with Infineon, LG Electronics is making authentication more convenient and more secure,' says Chang Ma, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy at LG Mobile Communications Company. 'We are convinced that the REAL3 ToF technology is the most suitable for 3D authentication. It enables further breathtaking features that other smartphones couldn't provide with the usual technologies so far.

Spoof-proof technology with support for hand gestures and 'Live Bokeh'

In addition to recognizing the user's face much more reliably, LG G8 ThinQ can also recognize the unique vein pattern in the user's hand - so they can unlock their phone much faster and more conveniently. This multi-recognition ability makes it more difficult for a hacker to use a spoofing artifact to mimic the user's physical attributes. For the first time, the user can also interact with a smartphone in the third dimension 'beyond touch'. Users can now give commands using hand gestures thanks to the 'Air Motion' feature. On top of this, the 'Live Bokeh' function in LG's newest smartphone supports special photo effects and enables aesthetic adjustments in real-time. Conventional smartphone cameras merely support post-processing of photos.

'Infineon is poised to revolutionize the market,' says Andreas Urschitz, Division President of Infineon's Power Management & Multimarket division. 'We have demonstrated service beyond the mere product level - specifically catering to phone OEMs, associated reference design houses and camera module manufacturers. Within five years, we expect 3D cameras to be found in most smartphones and Infineon will contribute a significant share.'

LG Electronics will present its 2019 flagship smartphone in detail at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 from 25 to 28 February in Barcelona, Spain. Innovation highlights from Infineon will be on show in hall 6 at stand 6C41.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 17:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
12:32pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Featuring Infineon's Time-of-Flight technology, LG's sma..
PU
03:56aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : IDEMIA, Infineon and pmdtechnologies Are Partnering to P..
AQ
02/22INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Xilinx and Xylon team up for new microcontroller solutio..
PU
02/22INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/21INFINEON TLE985X : new Embedded Power series for automotive applications
PU
02/21INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Annual General Meeting increases dividend to 0.27 per s..
PU
02/20INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG
PU
02/20INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : iMOTION IMM100 series from Infineon reduces PCB size and..
AQ
02/18EMERGING TRENDS OF 3D SENSING TECHNO : Market by - Infineon Technologies, AMS AG..
AQ
02/13INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 246 M
EBIT 2019 1 403 M
Net income 2019 1 088 M
Finance 2019 995 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 20,54
P/E ratio 2020 18,73
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 22 357 M
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 23,1 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Eckart Sünner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES13.22%25 340
INTEL CORPORATION9.55%236 048
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%199 418
BROADCOM INC8.74%109 523
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.56%101 424
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.86%97 106
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.