Infineon Technologies : Featuring Infineon's Time-of-Flight technology, LG's smartphone G8ThinQ securely recognizes your face

Munich, Germany - 24 February 2019 - In a market where it is difficult for manufacturers to differentiate their products, the new 2019 LG G8 ThinQ is about to turn the tide. For the first time, a smartphone with a dedicated user-facing time-of-flight (ToF) camera is entering the mass market. Highly secure authentication for both unlocking the phone and for confirming payments is enabled by the REAL3™ image sensor chip from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY). The front camera builds on the leading expertise of Infineon and pmdtechnologies in algorithms for processed 3D point clouds, a set of data points in space produced by 3D scanning.

While other 3D technologies utilize complex algorithms to calculate an object's distance from the camera lens, the REAL3 image sensor chip delivers more accurate measurements by capturing infrared light as it is reflected off the user or scanned object. As a result, ToF is faster and more effective in ambient light, reducing the workload on the application processor. This, in turn, lowers power consumption. 'Together with Infineon, LG Electronics is making authentication more convenient and more secure,' says Chang Ma, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy at LG Mobile Communications Company. 'We are convinced that the REAL3 ToF technology is the most suitable for 3D authentication. It enables further breathtaking features that other smartphones couldn't provide with the usual technologies so far.

Spoof-proof technology with support for hand gestures and 'Live Bokeh'

In addition to recognizing the user's face much more reliably, LG G8 ThinQ can also recognize the unique vein pattern in the user's hand - so they can unlock their phone much faster and more conveniently. This multi-recognition ability makes it more difficult for a hacker to use a spoofing artifact to mimic the user's physical attributes. For the first time, the user can also interact with a smartphone in the third dimension 'beyond touch'. Users can now give commands using hand gestures thanks to the 'Air Motion' feature. On top of this, the 'Live Bokeh' function in LG's newest smartphone supports special photo effects and enables aesthetic adjustments in real-time. Conventional smartphone cameras merely support post-processing of photos.

'Infineon is poised to revolutionize the market,' says Andreas Urschitz, Division President of Infineon's Power Management & Multimarket division. 'We have demonstrated service beyond the mere product level - specifically catering to phone OEMs, associated reference design houses and camera module manufacturers. Within five years, we expect 3D cameras to be found in most smartphones and Infineon will contribute a significant share.'

LG Electronics will present its 2019 flagship smartphone in detail at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 from 25 to 28 February in Barcelona, Spain. Innovation highlights from Infineon will be on show in hall 6 at stand 6C41.