Infineon Technologies : LG and Infineon to introduce LG G8ThinQ with front-facing Time-of-Flight camera

02/07/2019 | 03:20am EST

Munich, Germany, and Seoul, Korea, 7 February 2019 - LG Electronics and Infineon Technologies AG have teamed up to introduce leading edge Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to smartphone selfie photo lovers world over.

Infineon's REAL3™ image sensor chip will play a key role in the front-facing camera of the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ, to be unveiled in Barcelona during Mobile World Congress 2019. Building upon the combined expertise of Infineon and pmdtechnologies in algorithms for processed 3D point clouds (a set of data points in space produced by 3D scanning), the innovative sensor will deliver a new level of front camera capability in a smartphone.

While other 3D technologies utilize complex algorithms to calculate an object's distance from the camera lens, the ToF image sensor chip delivers more accurate measurements by capturing infrared light as it is reflected off the subject. As a result, ToF is faster and more effective in ambient light, reducing the workload on the application processor thereby also reducing power consumption.

And due to its fast response speed, ToF technology is widely used in various biometric authentication methods, such as face-recognition. What's more, because ToF sees objects in 3D and is not affected by light from external sources, it delivers an excellent recognition rate, both indoors and out, ideal for implementation in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications.

The world's leading manufacturer of power semiconductors, Infineon is also recognized for its technological excellence in sensor solutions. The German chip maker enables highly reliable automotive, power management and digital security applications. The company developed the ToF technology featured in the LG G8 ThinQ for use in both premium, high-end smartphones as well as mid-end devices.

'Infineon is poised to revolutionize the market,' said Andreas Urschitz, division president of Infineon's Power Management & Multimarket division. 'We have demonstrated service beyond the mere product level - specifically catering to phone OEMs, associated reference design houses and camera module manufacturers. Within five years, we expect 3D cameras to be found in most smartphones and Infineon will contribute a significant share.'

'Keeping in mind LG's goal to provide real value to its mobile customers, our newest flagship was designed with ToF technology from inception to give users a unique and secure verification system without sacrificing camera capabilities,' said Chang Ma, senior vice president and head of Product Strategy at LG Mobile Communications Company. 'The LG G8 ThinQ featuring ToF will be the optimal choice for users in search of a premium smartphone that offers unmatched camera capabilities.'

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

The LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, camera optics, audio and battery. LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of consumers all over the world. LG is seeking to provide a mobile experience that extends beyond the scope of traditional smartphones. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

Media Contacts for LG Electronics, Inc.:
Ken Hong
+82 2 3777 3626
ken.hong@lge.com
www.LGnewsroom.com

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 08:19:05 UTC
