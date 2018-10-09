Infineon Technologies : Metawave Successfully Demonstrates 300 Meter Radar on Infineon Platform

Metawave Corporation today announced the first ever industry
demonstration of advanced radar that is able to detect automobiles and
their speed at 300 meters, and pedestrians and bicycles as far as 180
meters. Integrated with Infineon’s 77GHz radar chipset comprising of the
RXS8160 MMIC and AURIX™ microcontroller, along with NVIDIA’s AI
Processing Engine, Metawave’s development testing platform more than
doubles today’s existing automotive sensors, which can only detect
unidentifiable, often blurry objects at a much shorter 100 meter range.
Metawave 300 meter range demo radar test platform in action on test vehicle (Photo: Business Wire)
“We look forward to working with Infineon to develop an advanced
platform that gives automotive industry giants the ability to deliver a
faster and safer road to autonomous driving,” said Tim Curley, Metawave
VP of Strategic Alliances. “We’re making great strides in demonstrating
what smart, advanced radar is capable of achieving using Infineon
chipsets – from showing high-resolution automotive 77GHz radar with
object tracking, to AI deployment to learn what specifically is ahead of
the car, to proving how our platform detects humans and cars at a very
long range.”
According to Research
and Markets, the automotive radar market is predicted to exceed
$9,475.4 million by 2023. Advanced, smart radar plays a significant role
in making autonomous driving safer, especially in challenging weather
and operating conditions such as dense fog, heavy storms and dirty
roads. Unlike cameras and LiDAR, radar can detect objects at a distance
through difficult weather conditions. Today’s existing radar is limited
in its ability to see high-resolution, making it impossible to determine
and learn to classify through AI what is in front of the automobile,
especially at 300 meters.
WARLORD,
Metawave’s smart radar platform, uses one antenna and pushes
complexity to analog. With WARLORD, the antenna itself shapes and steers
the beam, recognizes objects quickly in the analog space and leverages
AI to learn as the radar sees.
“We are pleased to take our partnership with Metawave to the road,” said
Ritesh Tyagi, Head of the Infineon Silicon Valley Automotive Innovation
Center. “This demonstration shows how Infineon’s radar chipset and
Metawave’s sophisticated antenna technology can be combined to deliver a
cutting-edge sensor platform that will advance the safety and future of
autonomous driving.”
Three sensors are fundamental components of the perception system for
self-driving cars today: camera, LiDAR and radar. The camera is the
highest resolution sensor but cannot see objects beyond 70 meters. LiDAR
extends the range to about 180 meters with a fairly high resolution
imaging capability. Radar operates at a lower frequency and sees long
ranges sooner than any other sensor. Today's radar lacks resolution and
cannot differentiate objects. These systems require multiple antennas,
which are heavy and expensive, and need to analyze every signal in the
digital space, which takes time.
About Infineon
Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions
that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon
is the key to a better future. In the 2017 fiscal year (ending 30
September), the Company reported sales of around €7.1 billion with about
37,500 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter
market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).
About Metawave
Metawave is a wireless technology company that seeks to revolutionize
the future of wireless communications and radar sensing. Leveraging
adaptive metamaterials and AI, Metawave’s primary focus is to build
intelligent beam-steering radar for autonomous driving. Changing the way
automakers deploy radar, Metawave is building high-performance radars
capable of 4D point-cloud imaging, non-line of sight object detection,
and vehicle-to-vehicle communication, making cars safer, smarter, and
connected. In parallel, Metawave is developing smart antenna platforms
for Fixed Wireless and 5G cellular networks to provide faster
infrastructure and near-instant connectivity for billions of people.
Founded in 2017, Metawave is located in Palo Alto and Carlsbad, CA.
Visit the Metawave website at www.metawave.co,
follow us on Twitter @metawavecorp,
on Facebook,
or contact us at info@metawave.co.
Metawave is funded by auto industry leaders including DENSO,
Toyota
AI Ventures, Hyundai
Motor Company, Infineon,
and Asahi
Glass. Additional strategic investors include Motus
Ventures, Khosla
Ventures, Autotech
Ventures, Bold
Capital, SAIC
Capital, Western
Technology Investment, and Alrai
