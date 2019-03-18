Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

(IFX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Infineon Technologies : New 60 V linear LED controller ICs from Infineon for general lighting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 07:50am EDT

Munich, Germany - 18 March 2019 - With the BCR601 and BCR602 Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) introduces two new members of its successful BCR linear LED controller IC portfolio. The BCR601 features an innovative voltage feedback to the primary side also known as 'active headroom control' (AHC), enabling cost- and power-effective LED driver applications. The BCR602, on the other hand, targets dimmable LED applications such as light engines, modules and strips. Its wide voltage range of up to 60 V makes it ideal fit for 48 V designs and DC/DC grids.

The supply voltage of the LED controller ICs ranges from 8 V to 60 V up to the SELV limit. Both, BCR601 and BCR602, operate with an external driver transistor, either an NPN bipolar transistors or an N-channel MOSFET to support a wide LED current and power range. With the ICs, the LED current can be adjusted by resistors as well as dimmed analog, while the BCR602 also accepts digital PWM up to 3.5 kHz and combined dimming. BCR601 and BCR602 represent an inherent AC ripple suppression, thus driving a constantly stable LED current to prevent light flicker and provide high light quality.

The AHC of the BCR601 allows controlling the output voltage of the primary side converter such as the XDPL8218 flyback controller from Infineon. This architecture helps a linear LED controller to achieve maximum system efficiency by actively adjusting the AC/DC feedback loop to set minimum voltage headroom.

Adjusting the minimum necessary voltage across the pass transistor optimizes system efficiency which can normally only be achieved by secondary switched mode solutions. An optimized efficiency reduces component temperatures and stress. Further advantage of this solution is reduced EMI compared to switched mode supplies in combination with a low BOM. Additionally, the BCR601 features an adjustable over-voltage protection to prevent any damage to the LEDs.

Both ICs also offer embedded hot-plug protection. This allows connecting or disconnecting the LED load without power down protecting the LEDs from electrical over-stress events. The over-temperature protection reduces the LED current by 30 percent of the nominal current as soon as the junction temperature exceeds the defined threshold. The LED controller ICs resume regular operation as soon as the temperature drops below the hysteresis.

Availability

The BCR601 and BCR602 are now available. More information is available at www.infineon.com/bcr.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 11:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
07:50aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : New 60 V linear LED controller ICs from Infineon for gen..
PU
07:05aINTRODUCING XDPL8218 FROM INFINEON : a high power factor, constant voltage flyba..
PU
03/14NEW OPTIMOS™ 6 40 V FAMILY : Impressive RDS(on) combined with superior swi..
PU
03/14INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Dr. Sven Schneider to become CFO of Infineon on 1 May 20..
PU
03/12XDPL8221 : the device for advanced, smart and connected LED driver
PU
03/11INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Latest TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 and EC7 diode tailored for indus..
AQ
03/07INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Latest TRENCHSTOP™ IGBT7 and EC7 diode tailored fo..
PU
03/06Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
RE
02/28INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
02/26INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Xilinx and Infineon are collaborating to offer power sol..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 243 M
EBIT 2019 1 400 M
Net income 2019 1 088 M
Finance 2019 995 M
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 20,68
P/E ratio 2020 18,86
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Capitalization 22 511 M
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 23,1 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Eckart Sünner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES13.99%25 492
INTEL CORPORATION15.77%244 322
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 887
BROADCOM INC14.16%114 985
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.19%103 943
NVIDIA CORPORATION27.20%102 905
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.