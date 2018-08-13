Log in
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES (IFX)

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES (IFX)
Infineon Technologies : and JD sign strategic partnership agreement, joining efforts to build smart IoT ecosystem

08/13/2018 | 10:35am CEST

Munich, Germany and Shanghai, China - 13 August 2018 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and JD group (JD) have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at creating an efficient and secured smart IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem accelerating towards the vision of smart life. The two companies will combine Infineon's leading technology expertise in the semiconductor solution field and the local market insight and network of JD, China´s largest online retailer.

'Infineon is committed to empowering a wide range of industries with secured and efficient technologies, with a special focus on building strong alliances with local market partners,' said Adam White, Senior Vice President Global Sales of the Power Management & Multimarket Division at Infineon. 'We are very delighted with the strategic partnership with JD, since it means a win-win situation.' As an underlying technology provider, Infineon provides effective technical support for various aspects such as the creation of IoT devices, data connectivity, storage and analysis. The aim of this partnership is to speed up applications in scenarios such as smart homes and assist in the continuous improvement of JD's cloud service platform.

'Partnering with leading global semiconductor companies such as Infineon is of great strategic importance to JD,' said Xianglong Su, General Manager of Intelligent Manufacturing Department, Electronics and Entertainment Group, JD. 'Whether it is the electronic component solution platform, or the overall IoT ecosystem that we are committed to building, breakthroughs depend on the innovation and support of the underlying technology, ultimately translating to a more intelligent, more convenient, and more secure user experience.'

About Jingdong (JD)

JD.com is China's leading technology-driven e-commerce company. Its cutting-edge retail infrastructure enables consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest online retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 08:34:03 UTC
