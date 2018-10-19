Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES (IFX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Infineon Technologies : to drive edge-computing based applications running on Amazon Web Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

Munich, Germany - 19 October 2018 - Semiconductors are key components for the Internet of Things (IoT). They connect the real with the digital world now evolving to cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) functionality. Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) allows for easy and secured use of new generation sensors featuring new AI functionalities running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

'Infineon supports the development of secured cloud connection-enabled applications,' said Sandro Cerato, Chief Technology Officer of the Power Management & Multimarket Division at Infineon. 'These can range from mere motion detection up to situational awareness, by leveraging AI and machine learning algorithms. We are combining leading-edge sensors, hardware-based security and Infineon microcontrollers, with the technology and services provided by AWS to support customers with the next level of smartness'.

Infineon's XMC4000™ family of 32-bit-microcontrollers now supports Amazon FreeRTOS, a microcontroller operating system that makes small, low-power edge devices easy to program, deploy, secure, connect, and manage. Key success factors for IoT comprise hardware-based security solutions and industry-leading sensor technology. With their smart interplay, multiple new options of edge-computing based applications for consumer and industrial markets are enabled.

Securely connecting manufacturers' devices both locally and to the cloud is paramount for customers to take up the connected service offering. People living in smart homes and working in smart buildings can benefit from the seamless interaction of the new generation XENSIV™ sensors. Radar, pressure sensors and MEMS microphones are accompanied by OPTIGA™ hardware security solutions. Infineon-enabled solutions in energy, light management, health care and building operation running on AWS can improve the quality of life and deliver substantial cost savings.

For example, Infineon's XMC4800 family Connectivity kit WiFi runs on AWS. This development platform brings edge-computing services to the next level of interaction in customers' applications, including WiFi connectivity and ETHERCAT. 'Using the XMC4800 series, Infineon has the opportunity to be one of the first movers in the market offering AWS FreeRTOS combined with ETHERCAT functionality,' said Ralf Koedel, Director Product Marketing for Automotive & Industrial Microcontroller at Infineon.

XMC4800 devices are powered by Cortex ARM M4F microcontrollers. They also offer up to six standard CAN and ETHERCAT connectivity, for IoT gateway applications, plus many other peripherals with the benefit of the Arduino and Click Board compatible form factor. The combination with AWS Greengrass software allows developers to easily develop and take advantage of the cloud capability provided by AWS.

Availability

The Evaluation Board XMC4800 IoT Amazon FreeRTOS Connectivity kit WiFi is available. More information at: www.infineon.com/connectivitykit

More information on XENSIV sensors is available at www.infineon.com/sensors.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 14:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
04:08pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : to drive edge-computing based applications running on Am..
PU
10/10INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
10/09INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Metawave Successfully Demonstrates 300 Meter Radar on In..
BU
10/09RADIO ELECTRONICS-HALF THE SIZE, TWI : SPOC+2 configurable SPI power controllers
AQ
10/08HALF THE SIZE, TWICE THE CURRENT : new Infineon SPOC™+2 configurable SPI P..
PU
10/05INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
10/05INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
10/04REDUCING CO2 EMISSIONS : New Infineon smart switch supports fuel saving technolo..
PU
09/28INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
09/26INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : ECJ Orders Review of Infineon Antitrust Fine
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07Semi stocks limp towards the weekend 
08/31Infineon Facing Near-Term Ordering Risks, But Attractive Long-Term Growth Opp.. 
08/06ams AG Suffering Through Growing Pains 
08/06Volatility And A Murky Near-Term Outlook Hammer Renesas Electronics 
08/06Lead Times Are A Risk, But ON Semiconductor Seems Undervalued 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 569 M
EBIT 2018 1 361 M
Net income 2018 1 185 M
Finance 2018 930 M
Yield 2018 1,53%
P/E ratio 2018 17,85
P/E ratio 2019 18,22
EV / Sales 2018 2,61x
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 20 682 M
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 26,5 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Eckart Sünner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES-20.65%23 711
INTEL CORPORATION-2.77%207 357
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%198 369
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.64%145 634
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.80%96 772
BROADCOM INC-9.51%94 274
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.