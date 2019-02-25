Mobile World Congress: Infineon announces eSIM solution for mobile consumer devices

Munich, Germany - 25 February 2019 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) presents its new embedded SIM (eSIM) solution designed specifically for mobile consumer devices at Mobile World Congress (Barcelona, Spain, 25-28 February, Hall 6, stand 6C41). Infineon offers manufacturers of mobile handsets, tablets and laptops a tested and certified end-to-end solution comprising a chip, operating software and services. To further facilitate technical integration of the eSIM into consumer devices and accelerate time to market, Infineon can also provide data plans in cooperation with mobile network operators.

According to the ABI Research report, 'eSIM and the Consumer Market' (QTR 3 2018), the eSIM smartphone market is set to reach 440 million units annually by 2023. Leading device manufacturers decided to incorporate this technology into their latest smartphones.

Embedded SIMs are on the rise as they provide better design options for device manufacturers and meet increasing consumer demand for more flexibility. They allow, for instance, users to switch mobile network providers on the go and to access a multitude of customer-centric services from different carriers. Furthermore, looking at the security performance, SIM-based cellular connectivity is generally more resistant against security breaches than typical wireless network connections as it provides end-to-end encryption and secured key exchange.

Infineon's eSIM solution offers substantial advantages for device manufacturers:

Increased design flexibility due to the eSIM's small footprint of just 7.4mm² and simplified manufacturing processes

Elimination of the need for a separate SIM slot

Simplified logistics and global distribution thanks to a single stock keeping unit

Enablement of new innovative business models.

It will be available in sample quantities from mid-2019 onwards.