New OptiMOS™ 6 40 V family: Impressive RDS(on) combined with superior switching performance

0
03/14/2019 | 05:09am EDT

Munich, Germany - 14 March 2019 - Committed to set new technology standards in discrete power MOSFET technologies, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) introduces its new OptiMOS™ 6 family. Based on Infineon´s thin wafer technology it enables significant performance benefits and will cover a wide voltage range. The new 40 V MOSFET family has been optimized for synchronous rectification in SMPS for servers, desktop PCs, wireless chargers, quick chargers, and ORing circuits. The new OptiMOS 6 family will be showcased at the APEC 2019 exhibition in Anaheim, CA.

Compared to the previous generation, the new OptiMOS 6 40 V delivers a 30 percent reduced on state resistance and improved figure of merits (Q g x R DS(on) down by 29 percent and Q gd x R DS(on) down by 46 percent). Hence, used in SMPS applications the devices are ideal for efficiency optimization over a wide range of output power, avoiding the trade-off between low and high load conditions.

The efficiency curve clearly shows that OptiMOS 6 outperforms previous generation products at low output power levels due to its superior switching performance. This can be maintained at even higher output levels despite the dominance of R DS(on) losses. As a result, developers profit from easier thermal designs and less paralleling efforts leading to lower system cost.

Availability

The OptiMOS 6 power MOSFET 40 V family is available in two different packages:

  • SuperSO8, 5 mm x 6 mm, R DS(on) ranging from 5.9 mΩ down to 0.7 mΩ
  • PQFN 3x3, 3.3 mm x 3.3 mm, R DS(on) ranging from 6.3 mΩ down to 1.8 mΩ.

More information is available at www.infineon.com/optimos6.

Infineon at APEC 2019

Visit us at APEC 2019 Exhibition & Conference (Anaheim, CA, USA; 17 - 21 March) at booth #711. Discover our latest power management innovations that make life easier, safer and greener in applications that range from renewable energy, home appliances and industrial applications to efficient power conversion for consumer applications, high-performance servers and telecom. More information is available at www.infineon.com/apec.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 09:08:11 UTC
