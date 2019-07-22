Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies AG    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hyperloop contest: Infineon chips accelerate Technical University of Munich's pod to fourth win in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 01:35am EDT

Munich, Germany, 22 July, 2019 - Traveling at the speed of sound? The inventors of the Hyperloop believe that this will be possible someday. We would then travel in pods through a tube in a partial vacuum at speeds of up to 1,200 kilometers per hour. Engineers around the world are working on the technology.

During the night from Sunday to Monday, students from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) once again won the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition near Los Angeles, a speed competition for pod prototypes. Equipped with more than 420 Infineon chips, the pod reached 463.5 km/h. This speed would shorten the trip from Munich to Hamburg to about one hour and 15 minutes, for example. The team left its competitors lagging well behind. Their pod was more than 200 km/h faster than the one that came in second.

'Four wins in a row in the Hyperloop Competition underscore the enormous technological expertise of the students,' says Hans Adlkofer, Vice President Automotive Systems at Infineon. 'They also highlight the major role that precise and robust electronics will play in the future of mobility. We are excited for the TUM Hyperloop team and congratulate it on its fascinating success.' Infineon sponsored the TUM team and supplied key components. In addition, the students gave the pod electronics the final touch at Infineon's El Segundo location near Los Angeles.

The pod's eight electric motors are controlled by 288 power semiconductors from Infineon. These chips control the flow of current into the motor with thousands of switching processes per second. This creates the rapidly changing magnetic fields that drive the motor. In addition, 24 sensors from Infineon deliver information about the rotor position in the motors. This data is required for precise timing of the switching processes.

As well as in the drive, the TUM Hyperloop also uses 112 power components from Infineon in the main battery switches. With their help, the flow of current from the battery can be switched off in a fraction of a second. This is required, for example, for maintenance work or in case of accidents, to protect people from electric shocks.

The Hyperloop concept comes from SpaceX founder Elon Musk. He presented the idea in 2013 as a faster and cheaper alternative to conventional means of transport. It should also considerably reduce energy consumption, since there is very little air resistance in the partial vacuum tubes and the pods move with almost no friction thanks to magnetic levitation technology.

The SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition took now place for the fourth time. The TUM Hyperloop team - previously known as WARR Hyperloop - presented the fastest pod each time. This year, it beat a total of 20 other teams from the U.S., Asia, Australia, and Europe. For the final run, three other teams qualified: Delft Hyperloop from Delft University of Technology (Netherlands), EPFLoop from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (Switzerland) and Swissloop from ETH Zurich (Switzerland).

Pictures (for download at TUM Hyperloop):

Selected routes and theoretical trip duration at 463.5 km/h
 (linear distance; acceleration and braking phases not counted)

  • From Nuremberg to Augsburg as fast as it once took to get to Fürth: In the 19th century, a trip on Germany's first railroad line from Nuremberg to Fürth (6.2 km) took about 15 minutes. A pod traveling at 463.5 km/h could almost reach Augsburg in that time (121 km).
  • In three and a half minutes to the 'Ruhr derby': The roughly 28-kilometer trip between the stadiums of German soccer clubs Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 would take 3 minutes and 37 seconds in such a pod.
  • To a summit meeting in less than two hours: 877 kilometers between the Federal Chancellery in Berlin and the Elysée Palace in Paris - or just one hour and 54 minutes with the pod.
  • From Silicon Valley to Wall Street in less than nine hours: The 4,130 kilometers between San Francisco and New York would take eight hours and 55 minutes with the pod.
  • Beijing to Shanghai in little over two hours: The pod would need two hours and 19 minutes to travel the almost 1,070 kilometers between China's largest cities. At present, the trip takes almost five hours - admittedly with intermediate stops.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 05:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
01:35aHYPERLOOP CONTEST : Infineon chips accelerate Technical University of Munich's p..
PU
07/19COMBINING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS : CoolSiC™ MOSFET and TRENCHSTOP™ ..
PU
07/15Europe closes higher as upbeat China data boosts German shares
RE
07/03Lagarde ECB pick triggers euro-zone share rally as investors chase yield
RE
07/03INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : new 80 V DC-DC buck LED driver IC offers excellent dimmi..
PU
07/01EUROPE : European shares rally to near two-month highs on U.S.-China trade repri..
RE
07/01EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Buoyed By Lifting Of Huawei Ban, Trade Talks
DJ
06/28INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
06/27INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
06/26Global chipmakers rally on Micron's upbeat results, Huawei shipments
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 993 M
EBIT 2019 1 223 M
Net income 2019 951 M
Finance 2019 1 238 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,44x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
Capitalization 20 754 M
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,09  €
Last Close Price 16,74  €
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Eckart Sünner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-3.94%23 287
INTEL CORPORATION7.12%225 059
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 274
BROADCOM INC14.05%115 441
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.08%110 014
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.17%102 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group