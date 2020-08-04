Log in
Equities
Xetra
Infineon Technologies AG
IFX
DE0006231004
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
(IFX)
08/04 12:41:30 pm
08/04 12:41:30 pm
22.245
EUR
+2.70%
12:10p
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
09:44a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Walt Disney, Bayer and BP’s results
09:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
0
08/04/2020 | 12:10pm EDT
DZ Bank's analyst has raised his rating from Neutral to Buy.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
12:10p
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
09:44a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Walt Disney, Bayer and BP’s results
09:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:05a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:13a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
06:35a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:19a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
: Shares Rise on Better-Than-Expected 3Q Results
DJ
05:58a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
05:32a
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
: Credit Suisse remains a Sell rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
8 378 M
9 850 M
9 850 M
Net income 2020
570 M
671 M
671 M
Net Debt 2020
5 437 M
6 393 M
6 393 M
P/E ratio 2020
46,9x
Yield 2020
1,15%
Capitalization
28 173 M
33 090 M
33 123 M
EV / Sales 2020
4,01x
EV / Sales 2021
3,15x
Nbr of Employees
40 813
Free-Float
99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
29
Average target price
22,14 €
Last Close Price
21,66 €
Spread / Highest target
33,9%
Spread / Average Target
2,23%
Spread / Lowest Target
-26,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Reinhard Ploss
Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Eder
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck
Chief Operating Officer
Sven Schneider
Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
6.65%
33 090
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
28.55%
367 093
NVIDIA CORPORATION
87.17%
261 180
INTEL CORPORATION
-19.30%
202 996
BROADCOM INC.
1.65%
127 392
QUALCOMM, INC.
24.21%
119 156
