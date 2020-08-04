Log in
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
08/04 12:41:30 pm
22.245 EUR   +2.70%
12:10pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
09:44aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Walt Disney, Bayer and BP’s results
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating

08/04/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

DZ Bank's analyst has raised his rating from Neutral to Buy.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 8 378 M 9 850 M 9 850 M
Net income 2020 570 M 671 M 671 M
Net Debt 2020 5 437 M 6 393 M 6 393 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,9x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 28 173 M 33 090 M 33 123 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,01x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 40 813
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,14 €
Last Close Price 21,66 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG6.65%33 090
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED28.55%367 093
NVIDIA CORPORATION87.17%261 180
INTEL CORPORATION-19.30%202 996
BROADCOM INC.1.65%127 392
QUALCOMM, INC.24.21%119 156
