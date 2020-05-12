Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies AG    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Goldman Sachs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:20am EDT

Goldman Sachs downgrades his rating from Buy to Neutral. The target price is unchanged at EUR 18.50.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
03:20aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Goldman Sachs
MD
05/11INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
05/08INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05/07INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/07INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Receives a Buy rating from Independant Research
MD
05/07INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
05/06INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Raised to Buy by NorldLB
MD
05/06INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/06INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/06INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 410 M
EBIT 2020 888 M
Net income 2020 625 M
Debt 2020 5 684 M
Yield 2020 1,47%
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,31x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 22 172 M
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,03  €
Last Close Price 17,81  €
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-12.31%23 978
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.33%258 349
INTEL CORPORATION0.47%252 643
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.11%192 230
BROADCOM INC.-12.85%109 955
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.45%105 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group