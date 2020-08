Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 8 519 M 10 092 M 10 092 M Net income 2020 440 M 521 M 521 M Net Debt 2020 4 515 M 5 349 M 5 349 M P/E ratio 2020 85,6x Yield 2020 1,22% Capitalization 28 387 M 33 786 M 33 630 M EV / Sales 2020 3,86x EV / Sales 2021 3,04x Nbr of Employees 46 730 Free-Float 99,6% Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 29 Average target price 23,61 € Last Close Price 21,83 € Spread / Highest target 37,5% Spread / Average Target 8,17% Spread / Lowest Target -22,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 7.46% 33 786 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 29.61% 379 184 NVIDIA CORPORATION 91.87% 277 715 INTEL CORPORATION -18.26% 208 057 BROADCOM INC. 4.28% 132 536 QUALCOMM, INC. 26.25% 125 678