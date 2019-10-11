Log in
Infineon Technologies AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/11/2019 | 10:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.10.2019 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Gruber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI
TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan to cover tax and fees

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.675587 EUR 33624.13 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.675587 EUR 33624.13 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-10-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt am Main (Xetra)
MIC: XETR


11.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54349  11.10.2019 


© EQS 2019
