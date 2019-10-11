|
Infineon Technologies AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
10/11/2019 | 10:35am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.10.2019 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Peter
|Last name(s):
|Gruber
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006231004
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan to cover tax and fees
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|15.675587 EUR
|33624.13 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|15.675587 EUR
|33624.13 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt am Main (Xetra)
|MIC:
|XETR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|
|Am Campeon 1-15
|
|85579 Neubiberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|
|
|
