INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/11/2020 | 09:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.05.2020 / 15:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2020
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2020
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

11.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1041077  11.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1041077&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 410 M
EBIT 2020 888 M
Net income 2020 625 M
Debt 2020 5 684 M
Yield 2020 1,43%
P/E ratio 2020 37,5x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,39x
EV / Sales2021 2,57x
Capitalization 22 795 M
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,03  €
Last Close Price 18,31  €
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-9.85%24 742
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.83%258 349
INTEL CORPORATION-0.30%252 643
NVIDIA CORPORATION32.81%192 230
BROADCOM INC.-12.97%109 955
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.36%105 544
