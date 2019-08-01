Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
0
08/01/2019 | 04:25am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
01.08.2019 / 10:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :