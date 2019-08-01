DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



01.08.2019 / 10:21

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019 German: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reporting/quarterly-financial-results/ English: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reporting/quarterly-financial-results/

01.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

