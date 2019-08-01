Log in
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report  
Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08/01/2019 | 04:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01.08.2019 / 10:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019 German: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reporting/quarterly-financial-results/ English: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reporting/quarterly-financial-results/


01.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

850245  01.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=850245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 993 M
EBIT 2019 1 229 M
Net income 2019 951 M
Finance 2019 1 238 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 21 177 M
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 19,85  €
Last Close Price 17,06  €
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Eckart Sünner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-1.99%23 569
INTEL CORPORATION10.16%226 312
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 316
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS36.02%116 712
BROADCOM INC14.04%115 437
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.40%102 750
