Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/30/2019 | 06:30am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.09.2019 / 12:25
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.09.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
1250684071


30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882519  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
