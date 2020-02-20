Log in
Infineon Technologies : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.27 per share – Supervisory Board with new line-up – plans to become carbon-neutral by 2030

02/20/2020 | 11:21am EST

Munich, Germany - 20 February 2020 - The 20th Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has approved a dividend payment of €0.27 per share. The shareholders thus followed the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board. Some 2,500 participants attended the shareholders' meeting at the International Congress Center Munich. In total, the capital presence was 70.29 percent of Infineon's share capital.

Supervisory Board with new line-up

The terms of office of all employee representatives on the Supervisory Board and of six of the eight members on the side of the shareholders expired at the close of the Annual General Meeting. The new employee representatives were already elected in December 2019. For the shareholder mandates to be filled, the shareholders followed the proposals of the Supervisory Board and elected Xiaoqun Clever, Dr. Friedrich Eichiner, Dr. Ulrich Spiesshofer and Margret Suckale as new members of the Supervisory Board. In addition, the previous shareholder representatives Hans-Ulrich Holdenried and Dr. Manfred Puffer were re-elected. The mandates of Dr. Wolfgang Eder and Géraldine Picaud run until the Annual General Meetings in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Peter Bauer, Dr. Herbert Diess, Prof. Dr. Renate Köcher and Dr. Eckart Sünner are no longer members of the Supervisory Board. In future, the Supervisory Board as a whole will therefore comprise equal numbers of men and women.

'With these changes, the Supervisory Board will continue to have experienced Infineon experts and at the same time broaden its competencies,' said Dr. Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the Infineon Supervisory Board. 'The company would like to thank Peter Bauer, Dr. Herbert Diess, Prof. Dr. Renate Köcher and Dr. Eckart Sünner, as well as the departing employee representative Gerhard Hobbach. They have all contributed with great commitment and important impetus to developing Infineon into one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, but also personally, I would like to join them in expressing my thanks, not least to Dr. Eckart Sünner, my predecessor as Chairman of the Supervisory Board'.

Infineon to become a carbon-neutral company

Infineon will become carbon-neutral by 2030. The company presented its plans at its Annual General Meeting. Infineon is thus making an active contribution to reducing CO 2 worldwide and achieving the targets defined in the Paris Climate Agreement. The objective relates to its own greenhouse gas footprint and includes not only all direct emissions, but also indirect emissions from electricity and heat production. Emissions are to be cut by 70 percent over the 2019 levels by 2025.

Detailed information on the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG, including the voting results of the individual items on the agenda, can be found at www.infineon.com/agm.

Further information on the Supervisory Board members are available at www.infineon.com/supervisory-board.

The press release on Infineon's plan to become carbon-neutral by 2030 is available at www.infineon.com/press/carbon-neutral.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 16:20:05 UTC
