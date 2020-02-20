Log in
Infineon Technologies : Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG

02/20/2020 | 02:23am EST

Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG
Thursday, 20 February 2020, 10.00 a.m. CET
ICM (Internationales Congress Center München), Munich/Germany

You can follow the speeches of CEO Dr. Reinhard Ploss and CFO Dr. Sven Schneider via live Webcast. A recording will be available after the event.

Both speeches and a selection of pictures, that will be updated during the day, are available for download (please see end of this page).

The Annual Report 2019 is available here.

For further information please go to http://www.infineon.com/agm

Follow us on our social media channels Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to get more information around the Annual General Meeting.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:21:00 UTC
