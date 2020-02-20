Infineon Technologies : Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG

Annual General Meeting of Infineon Technologies AG

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 10.00 a.m. CET

ICM (Internationales Congress Center München), Munich/Germany

You can follow the speeches of CEO Dr. Reinhard Ploss and CFO Dr. Sven Schneider via live Webcast. A recording will be available after the event.

Both speeches and a selection of pictures, that will be updated during the day, are available for download (please see end of this page).

The Annual Report 2019 is available here.

For further information please go to http://www.infineon.com/agm

Follow us on our social media channels Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to get more information around the Annual General Meeting.