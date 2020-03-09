Log in
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
Infineon Technologies : CFIUS concludes review of planned acquisition of Cypress and clears transaction / closing remains subject to approval from Chinese authorities

03/09/2020 | 08:14pm EDT

Munich, Germany, and San Jose, California - 10 and 09 March 2020 - On 9 March 2020, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ('CFIUS') concluded its review under Section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, of the planned acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation as announced by Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) on 3 June 2019. CFIUS cleared the transaction. The closing of the Merger remains subject to approval from China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and other customary closing conditions under the merger agreement.

D I S C L A I M E R

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Infineon Group.

These statements are based on assumptions and projections resting upon currently available information and present estimates. They are subject to a multitude of uncertainties and risks. Actual developments may therefore differ materially from what has been expected.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 00:13:01 UTC
