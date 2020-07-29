Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies AG    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Infineon Technologies : IR HiRel marks milestone with NASA's Mars Perseverance rover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Munich, Germany, and El Segundo, California - 29 July 2020 - On Thursday this week, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory is planning to send the Rover Perseverance on a journey to Mars. The launch is scheduled for 7:50 AM Eastern Daylight Time, with the landing on the Red Planet targeted for February 2021. IR HiRel, an Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) company, supplied thousands of mission-critical radiation-hardened (rad hard) components for the rover. This marks the company's fifth time with power electronics aboard a NASA Mars rover, with heritage in these missions starting with Sojourner in 1997, Opportunity and Spirit in 2004, and Curiosity in 2012.

'IR HiRel has been privileged to supply high-reliability power conversion solutions in space programs over the decades,' said Eric Toulouse, Vice-President and General Manager of IR HiRel. 'The Mars Perseverance launch marks another important milestone in space exploration, and we are honored to have our semiconductor technologies used to power up this spacecraft.'

Several rover subsystems, such as the flight computer, motor control, radar, and mission instrument suite, integrate IR HiRel space-grade MOSFETs, ICs and other power control products that ensure reliable operation in the harsh space environment.

Perseverance carries a groundbreaking scientific instrument suite designed to test new technology and conduct advanced research in the harsh Martian environment. All this for seeking signs of habitable conditions and microbial life in the ancient past. Specific rover instruments that contain IR HiRel semiconductors include:

  • Mastcam-Z, a mast-mounted HD imaging camera system with panoramic, stereoscopic and zoom capabilities
  • SuperCam, featuring a camera, laser and spectrometers searching for organic compounds potentially related to past life on Mars
  • Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry (PIXL), looking for signs of past Martian microbial life
  • Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals (SHERLOC), a UV spectrometer for fine-scale detection of minerals, organic molecules and possible biosignatures
  • Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE), designed to produce oxygen from the planet's atmospheric carbon dioxide

Infineon and IR HiRel offer a unique portfolio high-reliability, rad hard power conversion and RF solutions for space and other rugged environments. Flight-proven HiRel products are used throughout spacecraft electrical systems. More information is available at www.infineon.com/space.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 08:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
04:01aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : IR HiRel marks milestone with NASA's Mars Perseverance r..
PU
07/27INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Future Electronics to Host Free Customer Webinar on Infi..
AQ
07/22INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
07/14LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Tech sell-off weighs on Europe as virus fears mount; FTS..
RE
07/13INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/13Analog Devices to Buy Rival Maxim for Over $20 Billion
DJ
07/13INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/13Analog Devices Seeks Rival for $20 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
07/12Analog Devices in Talks to Buy Maxim Integrated for More Than $17 Billion -- ..
DJ
07/10INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 377 M 9 824 M 9 824 M
Net income 2020 570 M 669 M 669 M
Net Debt 2020 5 437 M 6 376 M 6 376 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,2x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 28 329 M 33 199 M 33 221 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 40 813
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,16 €
Last Close Price 21,78 €
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG7.24%33 199
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.42%375 130
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.66%256 425
INTEL CORPORATION-17.73%210 821
BROADCOM INC.-2.74%125 755
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.43%121 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group