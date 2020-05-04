Infineon Technologies : fights against coronavirus crisis, which is leading to a significantly weaker outlook for second half of fiscal year. Successful acquisition of Cypress reinforces business model in medium and long term.

For the full version of this news release (incl. financial data), please download the PDF version.

Q2 FY 2020: Revenue of €1,986 million; Segment Result €274 million; Segment Result Margin 13.8 percent.

Acquisition of Cypress successfully concluded. Infineon is developing into a leading provider of systems solutions for automotive, industrial and the Internet of Things (IoT), turning into one of the world's top 10 semiconductor manufacturers.

Outlook for FY 2020: Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1.10 to the euro, revenue is expected to be around €7.6 billion excluding Cypress and around €8.4 billion including Cypress, plus or minus 5 percent. At the forecasted level of revenue, the Segment Result Margin for the combined company is predicted to come in at around 12 percent.

Outlook for Q3 FY 2020: Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1.10 to the euro, revenue for the combined company is expected to be between €1.9 billion and €2.3 billion. At the midpoint of the guided revenue range, the Segment Result Margin for the combined company is predicted to come in at a positive mid-single digit percent level.

Neubiberg, Germany - 4 May 2020 - Infineon Technologies AG is today reporting results for the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year (period ended 31 March 2020).

'The world is in the midst of a crisis of hitherto unseen proportions. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are unprecedented, and the semiconductor industry is significantly feeling the impact. Also Infineon is not immune to such a massive slump in the global economy,' said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. 'Our company is accustomed to coping with crisis situations. Despite all the difficulties, whether supply chain-related or in manufacturing, we have largely been able to maintain our operations in recent weeks. We also put cost-containment measures in place at an early stage. Nevertheless, the outlook for the second half of the fiscal year has significantly deteriorated. We expect a sharp drop in revenue in the Automotive segment. We are monitoring the situation in our target markets very closely and are prepared to respond swiftly to a variety of possible scenarios,' Ploss continued. 'Even in difficult times, Infineon continues to evolve. With the successful acquisition of Cypress, we are taking a major step forward in implementing our strategy of linking the real with the digital world.'

