Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies AG    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Infineon Technologies : fights against coronavirus crisis, which is leading to a significantly weaker outlook for second half of fiscal year. Successful acquisition of Cypress reinforces business model in medium and long term.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 07:34pm EDT

For the full version of this news release (incl. financial data), please download the PDF version.

  • Q2 FY 2020: Revenue of €1,986 million; Segment Result €274 million; Segment Result Margin 13.8 percent.
  • Acquisition of Cypress successfully concluded. Infineon is developing into a leading provider of systems solutions for automotive, industrial and the Internet of Things (IoT), turning into one of the world's top 10 semiconductor manufacturers.
  • Outlook for FY 2020: Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1.10 to the euro, revenue is expected to be around €7.6 billion excluding Cypress and around €8.4 billion including Cypress, plus or minus 5 percent. At the forecasted level of revenue, the Segment Result Margin for the combined company is predicted to come in at around 12 percent.
  • Outlook for Q3 FY 2020: Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1.10 to the euro, revenue for the combined company is expected to be between €1.9 billion and €2.3 billion. At the midpoint of the guided revenue range, the Segment Result Margin for the combined company is predicted to come in at a positive mid-single digit percent level.

Neubiberg, Germany - 4 May 2020 - Infineon Technologies AG is today reporting results for the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year (period ended 31 March 2020).

'The world is in the midst of a crisis of hitherto unseen proportions. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are unprecedented, and the semiconductor industry is significantly feeling the impact. Also Infineon is not immune to such a massive slump in the global economy,' said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. 'Our company is accustomed to coping with crisis situations. Despite all the difficulties, whether supply chain-related or in manufacturing, we have largely been able to maintain our operations in recent weeks. We also put cost-containment measures in place at an early stage. Nevertheless, the outlook for the second half of the fiscal year has significantly deteriorated. We expect a sharp drop in revenue in the Automotive segment. We are monitoring the situation in our target markets very closely and are prepared to respond swiftly to a variety of possible scenarios,' Ploss continued. 'Even in difficult times, Infineon continues to evolve. With the successful acquisition of Cypress, we are taking a major step forward in implementing our strategy of linking the real with the digital world.'

For the full version of this news release (incl. financial data), please download the PDF version.

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 23:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
07:34pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : fights against coronavirus crisis, which is leading to a..
PU
03:05pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Effects of the coronavirus pandemic weigh on the outl..
EQ
03:05pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Infineon fights against coronavirus crisis, which is ..
EQ
01:26pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/01INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/29INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : half-yearly earnings release
04/17INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Receives a Buy rating from Independant Research
MD
04/16INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : completes acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporati..
PU
04/16INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Sectigo and Infineon Partner to Protect IoT Devices with..
AQ
04/16INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 578 M
EBIT 2020 1 000 M
Net income 2020 820 M
Debt 2020 267 M
Yield 2020 1,53%
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
EV / Sales2021 2,00x
Capitalization 21 101 M
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 19,31  €
Last Close Price 16,95  €
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-16.54%23 214
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.83%264 074
INTEL CORPORATION-3.98%243 328
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.18%173 948
BROADCOM INC.-17.82%103 826
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-14.48%100 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group