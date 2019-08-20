Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Infineon Technologies AG    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Infineon Technologies : launches OPTIGA™ Trust M to improve the security and performance of cloud connected devices and services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 03:47am EDT

Munich, Germany - 20 August 2019 - Hardware-based trust anchors are key for connected applications and smart services, whether for a robotic arm in the smart factory or automated air conditioning in a private home. The new OPTIGA™ Trust M solution from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) helps manufacturers to enhance the security of their devices while at the same time improving overall system performance. The single-chip solution securely stores unique device credentials and enables devices to connect to the cloud up to ten times faster than software-only alternatives. It is ideal for industry and building automation, smart homes and consumer electronics.

Cloud service provisioning made easy

As cloud connectivity and AI-based applications continue to grow, zero-touch provisioning of devices to the network or cloud is gaining more and more traction. When deploying OPTIGA Trust M, critical assets such as certificates and key pairs used to identify a device can be injected into the chip at Infineon's secured factory premises. The turnkey set-up minimizes design, integration and deployment effort of embedded systems by providing a cryptographic toolbox, protected I2C interface and open source code on GitHub. Furthermore, the high-end security controller is certified according to CC EAL6+ (high) and provides advanced asymmetric cryptography. It has a lifetime of 20 years and can be securely updated in the field.

Infineon's comprehensive OPTIGA family combines hardware security controllers with software in order to increase the overall security of embedded systems, including IoT end nodes, edge gateways and cloud servers. The easy-to-integrate solutions range from basic device authentication to Java card-based programmable components with extensive use case support and trusted platform modules.

Availibilty

The OPTIGA Trust M is available now. Evaluation kits are also provided to simplify integration of the security solutions.

More information is available at http://www.infineon.com/optiga-trust-m

and https://github.com/Infineon/optiga-trust-m

Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 07:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
03:47aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : launches OPTIGA™ Trust M to improve the security a..
PU
08/16EUROPE : German stimulus hopes pull European shares from six-month lows
RE
08/14Where's the fit? Sensor specialist AMS eyes lighting group Osram
RE
08/02EUROPE : Trump's China tariff drives European stocks to worst day in seven month..
RE
08/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn
08/02INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : launches its digital, single-stage quasi-resonant flybac..
PU
08/01INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
EQ
08/01INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Infineon performs well in challenging market environm..
EQ
07/31INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
07/29INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Continental names Infineon Supplier of the Year
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 013 M
EBIT 2019 1 199 M
Net income 2019 954 M
Finance 2019 1 814 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,22x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 19 604 M
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,00  €
Last Close Price 15,76  €
Spread / Highest target 77,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Eckart Sünner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-9.27%21 749
INTEL CORPORATION-0.92%211 449
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 263
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS29.97%116 329
BROADCOM INC9.64%110 975
NVIDIA CORPORATION27.93%104 005