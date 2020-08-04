Log in
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
Infineon Technologies : slides to Q3 net loss as it consolidates Cypress

08/04/2020 | 01:51am EDT

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon on Tuesday posted a net loss as it reported fiscal third-quarter results that were skewed by the closing in mid-quarter of its $10 billion takeover of U.S. peer Cypress Technologies.

The supplier of automotive, power management and security chips reported a net loss of 128 million euros ($151 million), down from a profit of 178 million euros in the prior quarter and below analyst expectations it would just break even. ($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)

