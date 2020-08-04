Infineon Technologies : slides to Q3 net loss as it consolidates Cypress

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon
on Tuesday posted a net loss as it reported fiscal
third-quarter results that were skewed by the closing in
mid-quarter of its $10 billion takeover of U.S. peer Cypress
Technologies.
The supplier of automotive, power management and security
chips reported a net loss of 128 million euros ($151 million),
down from a profit of 178 million euros in the prior quarter and
below analyst expectations it would just break even.
($1 = 0.8501 euros)
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine
Editing by Michelle Martin)