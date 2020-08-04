Log in
Infineon Technologies : third-quarter figures include Cypress for first time; robust profitability, full-year outlook confirmed

08/04/2020 | 01:42am EDT

For the full version of this news release (incl. financial data), please download the PDF version.

  • Q3 FY 2020: Revenue of €2,174 million; Segment Result €220 million; Segment Result Margin 10.1 percent
  • Cypress consolidated since closing of acquisition on 16 April 2020. Preliminary purchase price allocation gives rise to goodwill of about €5.5 billion
  • Outlook for Q4 FY 2020: Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$ 1.15 to the euro, revenue of between €2.3 billion and €2.6 billion is expected. At the midpoint of the guided revenue range, a Segment Result Margin of about 14 percent is predicted.
  • Outlook for FY 2020: Assuming revenue in Q4 finishes at the midpoint of the guided range, revenue for the full fiscal year 2020 will be around €8.5 billion. At this level, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at about 13 percent.

Neubiberg, Germany, 4 August 2020 - Infineon Technologies AG is today reporting results for the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year (period ended 30 June 2020).

'Infineon has so far coped well with the challenging situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As a company, we reacted quickly to the new situation and established a framework that has enabled us to stabilize our business. Our diversified business model - which is further strengthened with the integration of Cypress - has proven to be robust, especially in terms of profitability,' said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. 'The pandemic continues to have a significant impact on our target markets, resulting in weaker demand in many product areas. Thankfully, we are seeing concrete signs of recovery within the automotive sector, which has been particularly hard hit. Infineon is also benefitting from increased digitization through the growing volume of data traffic, the Internet of Things and mobile communication. Our outlook for the final quarter of the fiscal year is cautiously optimistic. That said, our business performance is highly dependent on how the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold worldwide, on the impact of the economic stimulus packages that have been implemented, and on a variety of geopolitical factors.'



Disclaimer

Infineon Technologies AG published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 05:41:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 8 378 M 9 861 M 9 861 M
Net income 2020 570 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2020 5 437 M 6 400 M 6 400 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,9x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 28 173 M 33 090 M 33 162 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,01x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 40 813
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Infineon Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,14 €
Last Close Price 21,66 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Renate Köcher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG6.65%33 090
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED25.68%375 553
NVIDIA CORPORATION87.17%261 180
INTEL CORPORATION-19.30%202 996
BROADCOM INC.1.65%127 392
QUALCOMM, INC.24.21%119 156
