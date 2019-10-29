Infineon expands its CoolGaN™ portfolio with two industrial-grade devices: the CoolGaN 400 V and the CoolGaN 600 V

Munich, Germany - 29 October 2019 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) broadens its CoolGaN TM series with two devices. The CoolGaN 400 V device (IGT40R070D1 E8220) is tailored for premium HiFi audio systems where end users demand every detail of their high resolution sound tracks. These have been conventionally addressed by bulky linear or tube amplifiers. With the CoolGaN 400 V switch as class D output stage, audio designers are able to deliver excellent listening experience to their prospective audio fans. The CoolGaN 600 V industrial-grade device (IGLD60R190D1) enables performance and cost optimization for low- and mid-power applications, such as in the area of low-power SMPS and telecom rectifiers. Every product within the Infineon CoolGaN family meets JEDEC standards.

The CoolGaN 400 V switch enables smoother switching and more linear class D output stage by offering low/linear C oss , zero Q rr, and normally-off swich. Ideal class D audio amplifiers offers zero percent distortion and 100 percent efficiency. What impairs the linearity and power loss is highly dependent on switching characteristics of the switching device. Infineon's CoolGaN breaks through the technology barrier by introducing zero reverse recovery charge in the body diode and very small, linear input and output capacitances. The resulting benefit to the end users is more natural and wider soundstage audio experience.

To further simplify the design, Infineon pairs the CoolGaN 400 V device in an HSOF-8-3 (TO-leadless) package with a popular class D controller (IRS20957STRPBF) in an evaluation board.

Infineon's CoolGaN 600 V portfolio is now also extended with a new 190 mΩ, industrial-grade HEMT. This product was developed to fit any consumer and industrial application on an optimized cost with the aim to lower the technology entry barrier. Easy design-in is supported with a standardized DFN 8x8 packaging and the matching driver ICs from the GaN EiceDRIVER™ series.

Availability

The CoolGaN 400 V (IGT40R070D1 E8220) and the new CoolGaN 600 V (IGLD60R190D1) devices can be ordered now. The evaluation board EVAL_AUDAMP24 will be available for order in February, 2020. More information is available at www.infineon.com/gan.