Infinera to Host Investor Webcast on Portfolio Strategy
07/08/2019 | 03:01pm EDT
SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will host an investor webcast on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
During the webcast, Infinera will discuss how the company is addressing industry trends with an innovative portfolio of open, multi-layer networking solutions that deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications.
Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT Speakers: Rob Shore, Infinera SVP, Marketing; Andrew Schmitt, Directing Analyst, Cignal AI Registration: Participants are encouraged to register here.
About Infinera Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.
Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.