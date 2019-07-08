Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Infinera Corp.    INFN

INFINERA CORP.

(INFN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Infinera to Host Investor Webcast on Portfolio Strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will host an investor webcast on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

During the webcast, Infinera will discuss how the company is addressing industry trends with an innovative portfolio of open, multi-layer networking solutions that deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications.

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT
Speakers: Rob Shore, Infinera SVP, Marketing; Andrew Schmitt, Directing Analyst, Cignal AI
Registration: Participants are encouraged to register here.

Contacts:
Media:Investors:
Anna VueTed Moreau
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157Tel: + 1 (408) 542-6205
avue@infinera.com  tmoreau@infinera.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFINERA CORP.
03:01pInfinera to Host Investor Webcast on Portfolio Strategy
GL
06/27Infinera Provides DWDM & Instant Network Technologies to Sparkle's new Nibble..
GL
06/22INFINERA : Leaseweb Deploys Infinera Groove G30 for Global Data Center Expansion
AQ
06/21Leaseweb Deploys Infinera Groove G30 for Global Data Center Expansion
GL
06/12INFINERA : and SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Demonstrate SDN-Enabled Multi-Domain Servic..
AQ
06/11Infinera to Participate in the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
GL
06/11INFINERA : and SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Demonstrate SDN-enabled Multi-domain Servic..
AQ
06/10INFINERA : and SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Demonstrate SDN-Enabled Multi-Domain Servic..
AQ
06/03INFINERA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
06/03Infinera Appoints Former Rambus Executive Sharon Holt to Board of Directors, ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 284 M
EBIT 2019 -96,8 M
Net income 2019 -312 M
Debt 2019 222 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,75x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,62x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 532 M
Chart INFINERA CORP.
Duration : Period :
Infinera Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINERA CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,56  $
Last Close Price 2,99  $
Spread / Highest target 201%
Spread / Average Target 85,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kambiz Y. Hooshmand Chairman
David W. Heard Chief Operating Officer
Brad D. Feller Chief Financial Officer
Srikanth Hosakote Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINERA CORP.-25.06%532
CISCO SYSTEMS30.63%242 289
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD13.46%37 856
ERICSSON AB13.48%30 979
NOKIA OYJ-10.92%28 125
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS48.34%28 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About