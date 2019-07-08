Infinera to Host Investor Webcast on Portfolio Strategy

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will host an investor webcast on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



During the webcast, Infinera will discuss how the company is addressing industry trends with an innovative portfolio of open, multi-layer networking solutions that deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications.

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT

Speakers: Rob Shore, Infinera SVP, Marketing; Andrew Schmitt, Directing Analyst, Cignal AI

Registration: Participants are encouraged to register here .

Contacts: Media: Investors: Anna Vue Ted Moreau Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157 Tel: + 1 (408) 542-6205 avue@infinera.com tmoreau@infinera.com

