Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Infinera Corp.    INFN

INFINERA CORP.

(INFN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OTEGLOBE Doubles Subsea Network Capacity with Infinera Deployment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that OTEGLOBE deployed Infinera’s industry-leading fourth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4) technology to double the capacity on its international subsea network on the subsea links between Greece and Italy that form an essential part of OTEGLOBE’s European network.

Infinera’s ICE4 technology delivered the terabit capacity and reach OTEGLOBE required for its unrepeatered subsea cables, enabling the company to meet the increasing demands of its wholesale customers. The two unrepeatered subsea cables between Greece and Italy, of approximately 350 kilometers each, are a key part of OTEGLOBE’s network and are essential for OTEGLOBE to extract maximum capacity from that asset.

By combining a resilient subsea route with its terrestrial European network, OTEGLOBE provides an alternative route for wholesale carriers in Europe to connect to Asia and the rest of the world via its Mediterranean hub in Greece. Traffic from Asia is routed through the AAE-1 subsea cable to OTEGLOBE’s landing station at Chania, then on through OTEGLOBE’s diverse and protected terrestrial network to Europe, ensuring resilience and diversity in the region. Chania can also be used as an alternative landing in EMEA, attracting new cables that can benefit from OTEGLOBE’s reliable network.

Infinera’s ICE4 technology delivered more than double the capacity on OTEGLOBE’s network, taking advantage of the unique features of this optical engine that include Nyquist subcarriers, soft-decision forward error correction gain sharing, and photonic integrated circuit-based shared wavelength locker technology.

“Greece is becoming a significant alternative hub for network capacity, connecting Europe to Asia and the rest of the world,” said Panagiota Bosodgianni, CTO of OTEGLOBE. “Our wholesale customers increasingly demand higher bandwidth and more reliable services, and to meet their needs, we require the best and most innovative technology on the market. With the introduction of ICE4, we managed to reach 10.8 Tb/s on the unrepeatered subsea links, exceeding our expectations.”

“Infinera is pleased to support OTEGLOBE in delivering reliable, high-capacity services to its customers,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “OTEGLOBE’s terrestrial network is powered by Infinera’s solutions, and the upgrade of its subsea cable system with ICE4 underscores the value of our technology in thriving terrestrial and subsea applications. By deploying Infinera’s innovative ICE-based subsea solution, OTEGLOBE is able to significantly increase capacity, exceeding expectations, on legacy cables.”

Infinera will showcase its industry-leading coherent optical transmission solutions this week at Submarine Networks World, the leading annual gathering for the global subsea communications community, from September 16-18 in Singapore.

Contacts:

Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

Investors:
Ted Moreau
Tel: + 1 (408) 542-6205
tmoreau@infinera.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the potential technical, operational and financial benefits provided when deploying Infinera solutions. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended June 29, 2019 as filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019, as well subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFINERA CORP.
08:01pOTEGLOBE Doubles Subsea Network Capacity with Infinera Deployment
GL
09/11RETN Uses Infinera to Power New TRANSKZ Network for Europe-Asia Connectivity
GL
09/09NBN Co Adopts Infinera Transcend Network Automation Solution to Enhance Austr..
GL
08/26INFINERA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26Infinera Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rules
GL
08/21INFINERA : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
08/08INFINERA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/07INFINERA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07INFINERA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07Infinera Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 296 M
EBIT 2019 -94,9 M
Net income 2019 -353 M
Debt 2019 280 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,07x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 962 M
Chart INFINERA CORP.
Duration : Period :
Infinera Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINERA CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,89  $
Last Close Price 5,36  $
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kambiz Y. Hooshmand Chairman
David W. Heard Chief Operating Officer
Brad D. Feller Chief Financial Officer
Srikanth Hosakote Senior Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINERA CORP.37.59%962
CISCO SYSTEMS15.46%212 392
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD32.10%42 931
NOKIA OYJ-6.93%29 131
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS45.20%27 821
ERICSSON AB-0.28%26 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group