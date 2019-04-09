Virgin Media Business Extends UK Customers' Access Networks with New Flexi Filter Service Powered by Infinera's XTM Series

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Virgin Media Business (VMB) announced today VMB’s deployment of the Infinera XTM Series to offer UK wholesale customers the simplicity and flexibility of VMB’s Flexi Filter service. VMB is one of the largest fiber optic network operators in the UK. With its Dedicated High Capacity Flexi Filter service, VMB’s wholesale customers benefit from the simplicity of managed wavelength services combined with the flexibility to allow direct access to optical filter ports to scale their own dense wavelength-division multiplexing access infrastructure.



VMB’s carrier network includes 162 voice telephony switches across the UK with 330 Ethernet points of presence across 186,000 kilometers of local and metro network, ideal for mobile operators, internet service providers and other network operators. With VMB’s Flexi Filter service utilizing the Infinera XTM Series, VMB’s customers enjoy the perfect combination of form-factor, capacity, distance and port presentation. This enables these customers to extend fiber-based footprints deeper into access networks to support a broad range of access applications such as 5G cell tower backhaul. End-users choose from a range of managed service types with a build-as-you-grow model that allows additional capacity to be added as needed depending on the base configuration chosen. All solutions are designed to allow for the stringent requirements of 5G in terms of synchronization, latency and delay variation, futureproofing solution deployments.

The Infinera XTM Series is already widely deployed in the Virgin Media UK network and the wider Liberty Global pan-European network. The XTM Series is a modular and scalable system of pluggable optics that feature low power and high density, providing efficient delivery of Ethernet services. With the XTM Series, VMB can interconnect aggregation points closer to its customers and offer services with speed and efficiency. Utilizing the inherent flexibility of the platform, VMB’s Flexi Filter offers managed 10 gigabits per second (10G) and 100G solutions, allowing multiple client services over a single fiber pair in 1 rack unit while enabling the customer two additional wavelengths for its own services.

“Introducing Flexi Filter gives our customers and partners the flexibility, scalability and control they need,” said Andrew Halliwell, Product Director at Virgin Media Business. “Infinera’s innovative solutions and modular XTM Series technology overcome traditional connectivity constraints and frees up resources so customers can focus on delivering extraordinary outcomes for their business.”

“We are pleased to work with Virgin Media Business and provide them with a network solution that is innovative, flexible and highly scalable to meet the demands of their customers,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “This deployment emphasizes the XTM Series’ ability to deliver optical and packet services required for a modernized metro network, with support for dark fiber services.”

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Ted Moreau

Tel: + 1 (408) 542-6205

tmoreau@infinera.com

About Virgin Media Business

Virgin Media is part of Liberty Global, the world’s largest international TV and broadband company. Liberty Global connects 21 million customers through operations in 10 countries across Europe subscribing to 45 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. It also serves 6 million mobile subscribers and offers WiFi service through 12 million access points across its footprint. To learn more about Virgin Media Business visit www.virginmediabusiness.co.uk.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.