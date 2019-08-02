Infinity Development : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 2019-7-31

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/7/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedInfinity Development Holdings Company Limited 2/8/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

640

Description :

Infinity Dev

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

0.01

50,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

0.01

50,000,000

(2) Stock code :N/ADescription :

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : No. of other classes of shares Description : N/A No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

600,167,076 No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NIL

600,167,076

N/A

N/A

N/A

50,000,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Particulars of share option scheme

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Movement during the month No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019

ExercisedCancelledLapsedN/AWarrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

pursuant thereto

1.

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount atclose of preceding month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month