Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited    0640   KYG4772A1085

INFINITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LI

(0640)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infinity Development : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 07:12am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INFINITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

星 謙 發 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 640)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "Notice") of the AGM dated 20 January 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

RESULTS OF THE AGM

At the AGM held on 21 February 2020, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 580,775,076 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No parties were indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.

- 1 -

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of each of the resolution were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited consolidated

342,637,360

0

financial statements and reports of Directors and

(100%)

(0%)

auditors for the year ended 30 September 2019

2.

To approve the recommended final dividend of

342,637,360

0

HK5.2 cents per ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each

(100%)

(0%)

in the share capital of the Company

3.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Ip Ka Lun as an executive

342,637,360

0

Director

(100%)

(0%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Stephen Graham Prince as an

342,637,360

0

executive Director

(100%)

(0%)

(c)

To re-elect Mr. Chan Wing Yau George, who

342,637,360

0

has served the Company for more than nine

(100%)

(0%)

years, as an independent non-executive Director

(d)

To authorise the Board to fix the Directors'

342,637,360

0

remuneration

(100%)

(0%)

4.

To re-appoint RSM Hong Kong as auditors of the

342,637,360

0

Company and to authorize the Board to fix their

(100%)

(0%)

remuneration

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot,

342,637,360

0

issue or otherwise deal with additional shares not

(100%)

(0%)

exceeding 20% of the total number of the Shares in

issue as at the date of this resolution

6.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

342,637,360

0

repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the total

(100%)

(0%)

number of the Shares in issue as at the date of

passing of this resolution

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

342,637,360

0

Directors under resolution (5) above to allot

(100%)

(0%)

and issue the Shares by the number of shares

repurchased by the Company under the mandate

referred to in resolution (6) above

- 2 -

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, resolution numbered 1 to 7 were passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited

Ip Ka Lun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely, Mr. Ieong Un, Mr. Ip Chin Wing, Mr. Ip Ka Lun and Mr. Stephen Graham Prince and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Wing Yau George, Mr. Simon Luk and Mr. Tong Hing Wah.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Infinity Development Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 12:11:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INFINITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDI
07:12aINFINITY DEVELOPMENT : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 21 feb..
PU
02/10INFINITY DEVELOPMENT : Terms of reference of the nomination committee
PU
02/10INFINITY DEVELOPMENT : Terms of reference of the remuneration committee
PU
2019INFINITY DEVELOPMENT : Annual results announcement for the year ended 30 septemb..
PU
2019INFINITY DEVELOPMENT : Notification of board meeting
PU
2019INFINITY DEVELOPMENT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
2019INFINITY DEVELOPMENT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
2019INFINITY DEVELOPMENT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
2019INFINITY DEVELOPMENT : Dev interim net up 49% to HK$15.61m
AQ
2019INFINITY DEVELOPMENT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 517 M
Chart INFINITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFINITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,89  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Un Ieong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xuan Feng Zhong Director-Human Resources & Information Technology
Xiang Ming Wu Technical Director-Research & Development
Chin Wing Ip Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Ka Lun Ip Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED0.00%66
ECOLAB INC.6.90%59 468
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA0.91%41 197
GIVAUDAN11.75%31 740
SIKA AG3.24%27 044
NOVOZYMES AS15.34%15 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group