Infinity Development : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020

INFINITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

星 謙 發 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 640)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "Notice") of the AGM dated 20 January 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

RESULTS OF THE AGM

At the AGM held on 21 February 2020, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 580,775,076 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No parties were indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.