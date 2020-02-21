Infinity Development : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020
02/21/2020 | 07:12am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
INFINITY DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
星 謙 發 展 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 640)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020
The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "Notice") of the AGM dated 20 January 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
RESULTS OF THE AGM
At the AGM held on 21 February 2020, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 580,775,076 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No parties were indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.
The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of each of the resolution were as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the audited consolidated
342,637,360
0
financial statements and reports of Directors and
(100%)
(0%)
auditors for the year ended 30 September 2019
2.
To approve the recommended final dividend of
342,637,360
0
HK5.2 cents per ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each
(100%)
(0%)
in the share capital of the Company
3.
(a)
To re-elect Mr. Ip Ka Lun as an executive
342,637,360
0
Director
(100%)
(0%)
(b)
To re-elect Mr. Stephen Graham Prince as an
342,637,360
0
executive Director
(100%)
(0%)
(c)
To re-elect Mr. Chan Wing Yau George, who
342,637,360
0
has served the Company for more than nine
(100%)
(0%)
years, as an independent non-executive Director
(d)
To authorise the Board to fix the Directors'
342,637,360
0
remuneration
(100%)
(0%)
4.
To re-appoint RSM Hong Kong as auditors of the
342,637,360
0
Company and to authorize the Board to fix their
(100%)
(0%)
remuneration
5.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot,
342,637,360
0
issue or otherwise deal with additional shares not
(100%)
(0%)
exceeding 20% of the total number of the Shares in
issue as at the date of this resolution
6.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
342,637,360
0
repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the total
(100%)
(0%)
number of the Shares in issue as at the date of
passing of this resolution
7.
To extend the general mandate granted to the
342,637,360
0
Directors under resolution (5) above to allot
(100%)
(0%)
and issue the Shares by the number of shares
repurchased by the Company under the mandate
referred to in resolution (6) above
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, resolution numbered 1 to 7 were passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited
Ip Ka Lun
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 21 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely, Mr. Ieong Un, Mr. Ip Chin Wing, Mr. Ip Ka Lun and Mr. Stephen Graham Prince and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Wing Yau George, Mr. Simon Luk and Mr. Tong Hing Wah.
